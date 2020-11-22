Mission Sagar II: Indian Naval Ship Airavat Arrives At Port Mombasa, Kenya To Provide Aid

The Indian Naval Ship (INS) 'Airavat' reached the port of Mombasa, Kenya on November 21 with food supplies as a part of its ongoing humanitarian operation Mission Sagar-II. The Government of India is providing assistance to ally foreign nations to "overcome natural calamities and COVID-19 pandemic", the Indian Navy said in a press release. In a handing ceremony, likely to be attended by the Commanding Officer INS Airavat, Commander Prasanna Kumar, a consignment of an estimated 100 tonnes of aid will be received by the ministry in Sudan. According to Ministry of Defence, Mission Sagar-II is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘SAGAR’ (Security and Growth for All in the Region).

Earlier, India delivered humanitarian COVID-19 assistance to the East African countries of Djibouti and Eritrea via Indian Naval Ship 'Airavat'. The vessel arrived at Port Massawa, Eritrea on 6 November and Port of Djibouti on 10 November. The operation is in continuation to India’s first ‘Mission Sagar’ undertaken in May-June 2020, where the country extended aid to Maldives, Mauritius, Seychelles, Madagascar and Comoros. A consignment of pharmaceutical aid and food was delivered to the citizens.

INS AIRAVAT has just arrived at Port Mombasa carrying 70 Metric tons of Food Aid for South Sudan.@MEAIndia @South_Sudan @SouthSudanToday @ss_embassyIndia @WFP_SouthSudan pic.twitter.com/hM8MuqLvPd — India in South Sudan (@eoijuba) November 20, 2020

Read: Indian Army Builds Habitat Facilities For Troops Braving Eastern Ladakh's Harsh Winters

Read: Indian Army Pays Tribute To Jawans Martyred At LoC During Pakistan's Ceasefire Violations

Stability and prosperity in IOC region

The mission highlights India’s commitment to strengthen ties with the maritime neighbours in close coordination with the Ministries of Defence and External Affairs, and other agencies of the Government of India. According to the Indian naval forces, the Indian Navy has been in the forefront as the ‘first responders’ in the maritime domain with allies in times of global health emergency.

PM Modi’s ‘SAGAR’ is a maritime initiative that aims to bring peace, stability and prosperity to countries in IOC region by extending resolution and assistance in line with international maritime rules and Indian Ocean Rim Association. The mission adheres to open regionalism for strengthening economic cooperation that inculcates social upliftment and strengthening capabilities of ally nations under India’s strategic vision.

[Indian Naval Ship Airavat arrived at Port Massawa, Eritrea. Credit: Indian Navy]

[India is providing assistance to Friendly Foreign Countries to overcome natural calamities. Credit: Indian Navy]

[A handing over ceremony was held on 11 November 2020 at Port Djibouti, wherein HE Mme Ifrah Ali Ahmed, Secretary General, Ministry of Social Affairs and Solidarity of Djibouti accepted the food aid. Credit: Indian Navy]

Read: As PM Modi Rides Arjun Mark 1A Tank, DRDO Hopes To Get More Orders From Indian Army

Read: INS Airavat Reaches Mombasa Port In Kenya With Food Aid For South Sudan

(Image Credit: Twitter/@eoijuba)