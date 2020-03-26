Slovakian President Wears Face Masks Matching Her Dresses, Netizens Say 'impeccable'

Amid coronavirus pandemic, Slovakian President Zuzana Caputova is taking the internet by storm after she wore color-coordinated face masks at different events. While the World Health Organisation (WHO) has advised wearing a mask only in case of illness or looking after someone who may have COVID-19, the Slovakian President decided to wear a tailored mask to suit her attire.

On March 21, Caputova appointed a centre-right coalition government headed by Igor Matovic, leader of the Ordinary People (OLANO) party. During the ceremony, Caputova's face mask stood out among the other participants due to the fashionable twist to it.

Earlier in another event, the 46-year-old Slovakian leader wore a blazer matching with the colour of her mask.

The photographs immediately went viral on the internet and netizens were impressed by the fashion sense of the President. Many came up with hilarious memes comparing her with famous television characters.

president of Slovakia showing up in her corona drip, hand-tailored matching fabric surgical masks..... impeccable pic.twitter.com/PgZB1YvuDs — valeska (@iatemuggles) March 21, 2020

Pandemic, but make it fashion — Aeon Flaming (@riwasaku) March 22, 2020

Corona is temporary, but drip is forever pic.twitter.com/kHDDez6qna — skinny legend? (@wale__awe) March 22, 2020

wait you onto something...Skarlet from mortal kombat to be exact pic.twitter.com/5b958uX8Y3 — valeska (@iatemuggles) March 21, 2020

‘The idea of the thing, not the thing itself’?



The folly of elites ... pic.twitter.com/TOLFL3tQPs — AC Fick (@acfick72) March 22, 2020

Shortage of PPE

There has been a massive shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) due to the coronavirus pandemic and countries are struggling to provide medical professional adequate safety gears to work at the frontline. Spain, one of the worst-hit countries, signed a contract with China worth 432 million euros to purchase 550 million masks, 5.5 million rapid test kits, 950 respirators and 11 million pairs of gloves.

