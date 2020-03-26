The Debate
Slovakian President Wears Face Masks Matching Her Dresses, Netizens Say 'impeccable'

What’s Viral

Amid coronavirus pandemic, Slovakian President Zuzana Caputova is taking the internet by storm after she wore colour-coordinated face masks at different events.

Written By Kunal Gaurav | Mumbai | Updated On:
Slovakian

Amid coronavirus pandemic, Slovakian President Zuzana Caputova is taking the internet by storm after she wore color-coordinated face masks at different events. While the World Health Organisation (WHO) has advised wearing a mask only in case of illness or looking after someone who may have COVID-19, the Slovakian President decided to wear a tailored mask to suit her attire.

On March 21, Caputova appointed a centre-right coalition government headed by Igor Matovic, leader of the Ordinary People (OLANO) party. During the ceremony, Caputova's face mask stood out among the other participants due to the fashionable twist to it.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Zuzana Čaputová (@zuzana_caputova) on

Earlier in another event, the 46-year-old Slovakian leader wore a blazer matching with the colour of her mask.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Zuzana Čaputová (@zuzana_caputova) on

The photographs immediately went viral on the internet and netizens were impressed by the fashion sense of the President. Many came up with hilarious memes comparing her with famous television characters.

Masked Slovak Government Sworn In Amid Virus

Shortage of PPE

There has been a massive shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) due to the coronavirus pandemic and countries are struggling to provide medical professional adequate safety gears to work at the frontline. Spain, one of the worst-hit countries, signed a contract with China worth 432 million euros to purchase 550 million masks, 5.5 million rapid test kits, 950 respirators and 11 million pairs of gloves.

First Published:
