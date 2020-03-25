Farida Khanum Mesmerises Netizens With Instagram Live Gig With Vishal & Rekha Bhardwaj

Pakistani ghazal legend Farida Khanum surprised her fans by performing the classic song, Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo during an Instagram live session with musicians Vishal and Rekha Bhardwaj during the lockdown amid ongoing Coronavirus outbreak.

Rekha Bhardwaj had announced on her Twitter handle on March 24 that she would go live on Instagram with the Pakistani ghazal legend with musician Ali Sethi. Her filmmaker husband also joined the performance.

Rekha wrote, “Going live in 5 minutes at 7.30 p.m on Instagram with @alisethimusic and #FaridaKhanumji @VishalBhardwaj might join us too.”

Khanum, who currently resides in Lahore came online and expressed her excitement to connect with the fans in such challenging times. She thanked Rekha for coming up with the brilliant idea saying, “I never thought we could be so close to each other like this. I feel like I am sitting with both of you right there.”

The singer then started to perform the song in the melodious voice as Rekha and Vishal Bhardwaj watched smiling, and humming to the tune of the ballad. “How fortunate are we that we are on this live with you right now,” Vishal Bhardwaj was heard saying.

Khanum lauded writer-lyricist Gulzar

The three also held conversations about the song composition discussing the lyrics, lauding writer-lyricist Gulzar.

“Gulzar ji is such a lovely man. He is such a stalwart but whenever he meets people like us, it feels he loves us so much, that there should never be any distance. One can never forget his words, his beautiful craft,” Khanum commented.

Fans on Instagram were left mesmerized throughout the LIVE performance as many appreciated Khanum for being kind enough to share such cherishing moments. Fans applauded the Pakistani singer's performance and called it a "remarkable" one.

Users also sparked reaction on the pre-live video that Ali Sethi tweeted on his official handle right before going the performance on Instagram. The popular song was written by the poet Fayyaz Hashmi and has been composed by Sohail Rana.

