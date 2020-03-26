Man Builds Chain-reaction Machine In His Dining Room, Netizens Stunned

Video of a man named Joseph Herscher, better known as Joseph’s Machines, using a mesmerizing chain-reaction machine has captured the attention of the internet. In a video posted on Twitter, Joseph can be seen using a rare mysterious machine set known as The Cake Server, while having his dinner. It is being said that The Cake Server is one of the most unique creations of Joseph.

The video that has over 7.5 million views was posted on the microblogging site by Anita Massey and poured in huge reactions from the internet users. The video has gained 100.2k retweets and over 328.1k likes. Shared widely, it features Joseph having served the dessert, the cake, in a most eccentric manner one can imagine.

This guy has just won the internet. pic.twitter.com/wQWvKw4jco — Teeta (@anitamassey86) March 25, 2020

Read: Brett Lee Sends Support To Indian NGO Amid Coronavirus Lockdown; Praises 'amazing' Staff

Read: Karnataka 56-year-old Who Suspected He Had Coronavirus Allegedly Commits Suicide

Baby contributes to the mechanism

While Joseph sits and eats his dinner and drinks juice, the impressive machine works in the background preparing to bring him the cake. Meanwhile, most food travels on its own through a series of machine operations. There's walking butter, sliding hammers, glass collecting the juice on its own, and a walking baby that contributes to the mechanism. The internet has left an exhilarated response to the video. “At the cost of a laptop. But it was worth it,” wrote a user. “That was my favourite part, until the hammer with the further, smaller hammer”, wrote another. "He has been in. a lockdown more than required," wrote a third, to which a user replied that the video was a year old and recently resurfaced amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

He purposefully smashed a MacBook and some pots. 🧐 why? — Ian (@numb15) March 25, 2020

This is the exact moment my heart stopped and my brain bugged.

Kudos, @josephsmachines !! This is brilliant.

👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/b4t1HdSCl9 — GuillaumeTC (@GuillaumeTC) March 25, 2020

Engineer do way too much. @QuantumsAshes — † Jesus Christ † (@JesusChristTalk) March 25, 2020

His lockdown is going well then 😂🤣 — John_with_an_h 🇪🇺🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@jwarthur27) March 25, 2020

Three days of isolation with a toddler — Ian (@iwalby) March 25, 2020

🤣he's been quarantined way too long. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Ed364 (@Ed3644) March 26, 2020

The butter does it for me. Genius — Stephen John Ellison (@StephenJohnEll1) March 25, 2020

Tbf it was a pretty dope video! 🤷‍♂️🔫 — Elvis Jenner (@Ej_screenwriter) March 25, 2020

That was crazy — Jason Zimmerman (@MVG_Mew2King) March 25, 2020

Read: Maryland Line Liquor Store Hours And Senior Hours During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Read: FoodMaxx Store Hours For Seniors Amid The Coronavirus Outbreak

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.