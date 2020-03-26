The Debate
Man Builds Chain-reaction Machine In His Dining Room, Netizens Stunned

What’s Viral

While Joseph sits and eats his dinner and drinks juice, the impressive chain-reaction machines works in the background preparing to bring him the cake.

Written By Zaini Majeed | Mumbai | Updated On:
chain-reaction machines

Video of a man named Joseph Herscher, better known as Joseph’s Machines, using a mesmerizing chain-reaction machine has captured the attention of the internet. In a video posted on Twitter, Joseph can be seen using a rare mysterious machine set known as The Cake Server, while having his dinner. It is being said that The Cake Server is one of the most unique creations of Joseph. 

The video that has over 7.5 million views was posted on the microblogging site by Anita Massey and poured in huge reactions from the internet users. The video has gained 100.2k retweets and over 328.1k likes. Shared widely, it features Joseph having served the dessert, the cake, in a most eccentric manner one can imagine.  

Baby contributes to the mechanism

While Joseph sits and eats his dinner and drinks juice, the impressive machine works in the background preparing to bring him the cake. Meanwhile, most food travels on its own through a series of machine operations. There's walking butter, sliding hammers, glass collecting the juice on its own, and a walking baby that contributes to the mechanism. The internet has left an exhilarated response to the video. “At the cost of a laptop. But it was worth it,” wrote a user. “That was my favourite part, until the hammer with the further, smaller hammer”, wrote another. "He has been in. a lockdown more than required," wrote a third, to which a user replied that the video was a year old and recently resurfaced amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. 

First Published:
