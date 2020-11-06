Smriti Irani Shares Interesting Fact About Justin Trudeau & Mathew Perry From School Days

While recovering from coronavirus, Union Minister Smriti Irani has been spending time on Instagram. Back in October, Irani had announced that she had tested positive for COVID-19 and requested her followers to get tested at the earliest. Soon after she started sharing quirky posts on her Instagram stories and her latest post is no different. While taking to the social media platform on November 5, Irani shared posts detailing a connection between Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and ‘FRIENDS’ actor Matthew Perry.

While sharing a picture that detailed how Perry and his friends back in school beat up classmate, Irani wrote, “Things you find on Insta”. She shared a shocking part of “Fact #149,” which said that Trudeau was beaten up by Perry and his best friend. "Matthew Perry admitted that in fifth grade, he and his best friend beat up one of their classmates. The kid they beat up was Justin Trudeau, the current PM of Canada," read the fact.

The Union Minister also followed up with another Insta story on the duo which was titled “Karma”. Irani posted an old Twitter conversation between the Canadian PM and Matthew Perry which took place in 2017. Perry had revealed the same information to late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, following which, Trudeau shared a witty post tagging Perry.

Trudeau had written, “I've been giving it some thought, and you know what, who hasn't wanted to punch Chandler? How about a rematch @MatthewPerry?” Perry replied to the Canadian PM saying, “I think I will pass at your request for a rematch kind sir (given that you currently have an army at your disposal."

‘Will fight back’

Meanwhile, on October 29, just after Irani announced testing positive for COVID, she took to Instagram and shared a hilarious quote about the body “deciding” to be sick. Irani posted a quote that read, “I’m so offended when my body decides to be sick. Like I gave you vegetables lask week. How dare you?” along with a caption in which the lawmaker informs that she contracted the novel coronavirus just when she “started having veggies”. However, the Union Minister also went on to say that she has COVID-19 and “will fight back”.

