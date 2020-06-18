Last Updated:

Picture Of Snow Leopard Camouflaged In Hills Baffles Netizens, Can You Spot?

The short clip shared by Dr PM Dhakate, chief conservationist at Uttarakhand Forest Department shows a snow leopard strolling on the rocky hills of Uttarakhand.

Written By
Riya Baibhawi
Snow leopard appears in Uttarakhand, netizens laud its 'next level camouflaging' skills

A video clip of a snow leopard walking down a hill in Uttarakhand is now doing rounds of the internet. The short clip shared by Dr PM Dhakate, chief conservationist at Uttarakhand Forest Department shows a snow leopard strolling on the rocky hills of the Gangotri National Park. However, what has left everybody amused it’s an exceptional skill to camouflage with many making some real efforts to spot the big cat. 

Meanwhile, Dhakate, who shared the clip earlier today, revealed that snow leopards hare high-level acrobats who prefer steep rocky terrains. He also added that what keeps them highly agile is their special body structure.

Since aired the clip has been viewed over 445 times and received nearly 50 likes. It has also gained a bandwidth of comments from netizens who have been flattered with the snow leopard's excellent camouflaging skills.

Read: Snow Leopard's Reaction To Camera Has Netizens Hilariously Compare It To WFH, Monday Blues

Read: Snow Leopard Captured In Hiamchal's Spiti, Sent To Nature Park In Shimla

A few weeks earlier, a pair of snow leopards were sighted in India's Nanda Devi National Park in Uttarakhand. The pictures of the rare sightings were shared by Indian Forest Service officer Akash Kumar Verma, who is currently posted in Uttarakhand. Akash Tweeted the pictures along with a caption that informed the snow leopards were captured in the camera traps that have been laid down by authorities all over the National Park. 

Read: Snow Leopard Kills 37 Livestock In Ladakh

Endangered species

The snow leopards are mostly found in Mongolia and China, but they have a small number of population in India as well. The snow leopards are protected by international laws and there is a conservation programme called the Global Snow Leopard and Ecosystem Protection (GSLEP) to save the endangered species. 

Read: Good News: Rare Snow Leopards Spotted In Uttarakhand Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR
LATEST NEWS
View all