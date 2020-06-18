Picture Of Snow Leopard Camouflaged In Hills Baffles Netizens, Can You Spot?

A video clip of a snow leopard walking down a hill in Uttarakhand is now doing rounds of the internet. The short clip shared by Dr PM Dhakate, chief conservationist at Uttarakhand Forest Department shows a snow leopard strolling on the rocky hills of the Gangotri National Park. However, what has left everybody amused it’s an exceptional skill to camouflage with many making some real efforts to spot the big cat.

Meanwhile, Dhakate, who shared the clip earlier today, revealed that snow leopards hare high-level acrobats who prefer steep rocky terrains. He also added that what keeps them highly agile is their special body structure.

Snow Leopards are high altitude acrobats who prefer steep terrain broken cliffs and ravines thus having short forelimbs and long hind legs helps keep them agile in steep and rugged environment.

Since aired the clip has been viewed over 445 times and received nearly 50 likes. It has also gained a bandwidth of comments from netizens who have been flattered with the snow leopard's excellent camouflaging skills.

Snow leopard is like celebrity of Himalayan high altitude ecosystem.

A few weeks earlier, a pair of snow leopards were sighted in India's Nanda Devi National Park in Uttarakhand. The pictures of the rare sightings were shared by Indian Forest Service officer Akash Kumar Verma, who is currently posted in Uttarakhand. Akash Tweeted the pictures along with a caption that informed the snow leopards were captured in the camera traps that have been laid down by authorities all over the National Park.

Endangered species

The snow leopards are mostly found in Mongolia and China, but they have a small number of population in India as well. The snow leopards are protected by international laws and there is a conservation programme called the Global Snow Leopard and Ecosystem Protection (GSLEP) to save the endangered species.

