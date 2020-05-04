Snow Leopard's Reaction To Camera Has Netizens Hilariously Compare It To WFH, Monday Blues

Here is the latest viral video that is trending on social media. The video features a beautiful snow leopard who realizes that he is 'working from home'.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, millions of people are working from home instead of going to the office. Video conferencing via Zoom or Google Duo is perhaps the most popular way to have a meeting during work from home. Which is why memes and videos making fun of this Zoom conferencing culture have now become super relatable. Here is a recent viral video on social media that perfectly and hilariously shows how people react when a work from home conference starts. 

Watch this beautiful snow leopard suddenly realize that he is actually on camera and is working from home

Above is the hilarious video that was recently shared on Twitter. The video features a beautiful snow leopard who is peacefully lazing around in his natural environment. Suddenly, the snow leopard notices the camera and freaks out. In the caption for the video, the Twitter user hilariously relates the leopard's freak out to how people react at the beginning of Zoom conferences during work from home. Netizens truly enjoyed this video and several Twitter users shared their funny work from home stories in the comments section of the post. 
Social media is now full of hundreds of memes and videos just like this one. Due to the COVID-19 lockdown, many are trying to uplift others with hilarious and relatable memes. While the lockdown is ending in some areas, it will continue in major cities including Mumbai, where the number of COVID-19 cases is high. 

