Snow Leopard's Reaction To Camera Has Netizens Hilariously Compare It To WFH, Monday Blues

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, millions of people are working from home instead of going to the office. Video conferencing via Zoom or Google Duo is perhaps the most popular way to have a meeting during work from home. Which is why memes and videos making fun of this Zoom conferencing culture have now become super relatable. Here is a recent viral video on social media that perfectly and hilariously shows how people react when a work from home conference starts.

Watch this beautiful snow leopard suddenly realize that he is actually on camera and is working from home

This beautiful snow leopard was enjoying the lockdown when it suddenly noticed the camera and realized that he is not on a vacation, it's Work From Home. pic.twitter.com/fha4bnKpUq — Naveed Trumboo IRS (@NaveedIRS) May 4, 2020

Above is the hilarious video that was recently shared on Twitter. The video features a beautiful snow leopard who is peacefully lazing around in his natural environment. Suddenly, the snow leopard notices the camera and freaks out. In the caption for the video, the Twitter user hilariously relates the leopard's freak out to how people react at the beginning of Zoom conferences during work from home. Netizens truly enjoyed this video and several Twitter users shared their funny work from home stories in the comments section of the post.

This is me on Monday mornings until I receive any message from manager 😂😂 — Aishwarya Palagummi (Self Quarantined) (@APalagummi) May 4, 2020

Talk about camera awkward 😂 — Savi Nagpal (@SavNag) May 4, 2020

Ha ha ha, so cute... Must have not checked the video button 😄 — Shruti Sagarika (@Shruti1879) May 4, 2020

😂 that's me on group video call.. — Dr. Guru😎 (@DGuru0) May 4, 2020

But leopard seems to be in green zone .... hopefully can enjoy a little sun bath at home 🙂 — MISGUIDED MISSILE (@MISGUIDEDMISSI6) May 4, 2020

Social media is now full of hundreds of memes and videos just like this one. Due to the COVID-19 lockdown, many are trying to uplift others with hilarious and relatable memes. While the lockdown is ending in some areas, it will continue in major cities including Mumbai, where the number of COVID-19 cases is high.

