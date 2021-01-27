'So Happy She Is': Youngsters Help Elderly Woman Skateboard For The First Time; Watch

A wholesome video which is now doing rounds of the internet shows two youngsters helping an elderly woman to learn skateboarding. The clip was shared on subReddit ‘ra/www’ with the caption that read, “Two young skaters help an older woman skateboard for the first time and she's stoked. The clip has not left netizens gushing and calling it “pure” and “reason behind their happiness”.

The video begins by showing the elderly woman climbing on her skateboard before embarks on her skating journey. She is supported by two young men who hold her arms on each side as they encourage her to skate ahead. The young woman, who perhaps is holding a paper carrying instructions to use the skateboard, initially seems perplexed. However, her worry turns into joy as she glides ahead.

'This is so pure'

Since shared earlier on January 26, the clip has left the internet gushing. The brief video has already garnered over upvotes and the number is still on the rise. Meanwhile, commenting on the clip, a user admitted that, “Omg I love how happy she is.“So wholesome. This is the content I live for,” commented another. “When I'm her age I hope I keep my sense of adventure like that,” said a third.

While these youngsters brought joy on the elderly's face, another man garnered similar plaudits for doing the same. In the wake of the COVID-19 curfew, a Twitter post by Bengaluru-resident has been making rounds on the internet as she offers to buy groceries along with other essentials for elderly parents in the area. The user took on micro-blogging website to make a public service announcement about how she can provide assistance to people in need during this time.

