Bengaluru Resident Lauded For Offering Help To Elderly Amid Coronavirus Scare

General News

A post by Bangalore-resident has been making several rounds on the internet as she offers to buy groceries along with other essentials for elderly parents.

Bengaluru

As the world has started ramping up the precautionary measures in the face of deadly coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced “Janta Curfew” on March 22 from 7 am to 9 pm and even urged citizens to practice social distancing. In the wake of the proposed curfew, a Twitter post by Bengaluru-resident has been making rounds on the internet as she offers to buy groceries along with other essentials for elderly parents in the area. The user took on micro-blogging website to make a public service announcement about how she can provide assistance to people in need during this time.

‘This is lovely’

Most internet users not only called the post by the user as “lovely” but many other youngsters also stepped-up to perform similar tasks for elderly parents during this time of the pandemic. The netizens were seen united to help the elderly people in society who, the evidence have stated are comparatively more vulnerable to COVID-19. 

‘Janta Curfew’

PM Modi said on March 19 that Indians should practice a “Janta Curfew” on the upcoming Sunday, March 22 to prepare the people of the upcoming challenges in the face of the pandemic which has already reached over 180 countries including India. As the fatal COVID-19 infects 283 people in the nation including foreigners, PM Modi also suggested that people should come out to their balconies at 5pm on March 22 and applaud the people in essential services. 

PM said, “All citizens must follow 'Janta Curfew' on 22nd March, from 7 AM to 9 PM."

He added, "I would like, on Sunday, March 22, for us to offer thanks to all such people who are providing essential services in such time. On Sunday at 5pm, let us stand at the doors and balconies of our houses and applaud these people for five minutes — by clapping, banging plates and pans.”

