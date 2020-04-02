Coronavirus Lockdown: Socially Distant Dance Lifts Spirits, Netizens Just Can't Get Enough

While nations around the world continue to be under complete lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak, people have been coming up with out of the box ideas to keep themselves and others engaged in the meantime. As strict lockdowns have been imposed, people are advised to stay indoors and practice social distancing. However, people on this street have taken to socially distant dancing, which is sure to spread happiness in these trying times.

Socially distant dancing

Amid the testing hardships in the face of coronavirus pandemic, a street in the United Kingdom seems to be embracing social distancing with fun. The video, that was posted on Twitter a few days back, shows people dancing at the end of their driveways while maintaining social distancing measures. Residents of the street come out of their houses at 11 am every day to participate in community dancing while maintaining a safe distance among themselves.

Socially distant dancing happens every day on our road at 11am during #lockdown. This was day seven.#Covid19 #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/yBw2Q230CA — Elsa Williams (@elsalwilliams) March 31, 2020

READ: Hearing Impaired Dog's 'cute Misunderstanding' Makes Netizens Go Berserk

The video was captioned, “Socially distant dancing happens every day on our road at 11am during #lockdown. This was day seven”. It interesting post has garnered over 5.9 million views, with over 1.9 lakh likes and 39,000 retweets. The video shows a local fitness instructor Janet Woodcock, who leads the sessions, which last 10 minutes so it causes minimal disturbance.

The video has got an enormous response from netizens as they flooded the tweet with encouraging comments. Praising their effort, one person praised it as a wonderful way it is to keep the spirits high. Another said, “This is the loveliest thing. You guys are brilliant.” A Twitter user said, “Love this. Good on them.” Another said, “Is there a house for sell on that street??”

READ: Video Of Dog Welcoming People With Stuffed Toy Breaks Internet

In another tweet, someone added that the dance was meant to be a onetime thing but the group activity lifted people’s spirits and now they want more. “It’s also worth noting that our road hardly spoke to each other before all this!” she added.

What a wonderful way of keeping your spirits up. This is some neighbourhood #lockdown #SocialDistancing https://t.co/KAncnYddBs — Declan Kincaid (@KincaidDeclan) April 1, 2020

You people are awesome. Just so you know. Sending ❤️ from Florida. — Capt_Underpants (@guyintexas2) April 1, 2020

In the video, one can see most people dancing in their driveways and anybody who looks a bit too close lives in the same house. People’s health is paramount, so of course, 2m+ distancing is maintained at all times.

READ: Video Of Dog Welcoming People With Stuffed Toy Breaks Internet

READ: Hearing Impaired Dog's 'cute Misunderstanding' Makes Netizens Go Berserk

Coronavirus: Socially Distant Dance lifts spirits amid lockdown, netizens just can't get enough of it

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.