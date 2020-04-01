Video Of Dog Welcoming People With Stuffed Toy Breaks Internet

A video of a dog that welcomes every guest who visits her house by bringing a stuffed toy has been doing rounds on social media. Netizens are absolutely in love with this gesture of the adorable dog. The video shows that the dog has a stuffed animal in her mouth and with it she greets the person who has visited her house. The video posted on Reddit was captioned, “My girl always greets people with her stuffed animals.”

It seems that the dog is a good a host and makes sure to never greet guests empty-handed. While other dogs might bark at someone at the door, this dog seems to be a welcoming host. However, the dog doesn’t allow the animal toy to be pulled away from her. If anyone tries to take it, she turns her head.

Since uploaded, the video has garnered over 63.2k upvotes and more than 500 comments. The greeting behaviour of the dog has been appreciated by the Reddit community and they are all praises for the dog. A Reddit user commented, “Awww. She’s the sweetest pup. Please give her some pets.” Another commented, “ loves this! My first instinct was the cat thing, “here’s an animal because you suck at hunting” but I forget it’s not the same with them!” While another user commented on what would have been the dog’s reaction, "IM EXCITED HERES MY FAVORITE THING BUT DONT TAKE IT ONLY LOOK!"

Some dogs like these are genetically predisposed to like stuffed toys more than others. They fall into a group that had predecessors who were used for hunting and carrying ducks. This explains why they like carrying the soft stuffed toys around and don't tend to destroy them, as per reports.

