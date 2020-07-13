Space Enthusiast Couple Zip-up Astronaut Suits For 'adventure In The Streets'

In an effort to beat the deadly coronavirus, a couple has gone to extreme lengths in Brazil and had donned on full astronaut suits while they took a leisurely stroll down the beach. The Brazillian couple, Tercio Galdino and Aliceia Lima were spotted on the beach in Rio De Janeiro alongside Copacabana's famed stretch of sands.

'Spacewalkers'

As per reports, 66-year old accountant Galdino bought the spacesuits and after that made the helmets for himself and his wife. 65-year-old real estate agent Aliceia Lima was reportedly hesitant about the idea of going out in public in a full-fledges spacesuit but came around to the idea after some time. The couple reportedly put smiles on people’s faces during their ‘Spacewalk’. Take a look at them below.

This Brazilian couple are not the only ones who took extreme measures to protect themselves from the virus while going out, take a look at some of the other similar incidents.

A man in Spain came out in streets in the month of March wearing a dinosaur costume when the coronavirus lockdown was in full effect in the country. The man was later stopped by the police for flouting quarantine rules.

A clip of the man was later shared by the authorities in which the captioned the video and wrote, while pets were allowed on the streets for some time along with their owners, Tyrannosaurus rex was not covered under that exception.

En estado de alarma se permite el paseo de mascotas acompañadas de una persona, siempre con paseos cortos para hacer sus necesidades.



El que tengas complejo de Tyrannosaurus rex no está contemplado.#quédateencasa pic.twitter.com/C8dWkrvAdm — Policía Local Murcia (@MurciaPolicia) March 16, 2020

In another similar incident, a woman in the UK was filmed out in the streets in a zorb ball trying to maintain social distance as well as get some shopping done. According to reports, the incident took place in Herne Bay, England, and as can be seen from the video the woman spent the entire time inside the bubble.

Woman self isolating in a zorb ball bemuses customers 🤷‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/EgGEJMhl2W — DiscoBoy (@DiscoBoyUk) March 26, 2020

