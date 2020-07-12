Iraqi Doctor Sings For Coronavirus Patient To Make Her Feel Better; Watch

A video of an Iraqi doctor compassionately singing for a COVID-19 patient has gone viral on social media as thousands of people liked and shared the awe-inspiring footage. An elderly woman, who contracted the novel coronavirus was seen sentimental in the video as the medic motivated her to battle the disease by performing melodies for her in the ward in an encouraging move. With over 2.3k views, the footage has inspired many as users lauded the “hero” for not only treating the patient medically but also caring about the emotional wellbeing of his patient.

Described as "white army", the healthcare workers have been lauded by the activists in Arab and in Iraq as messages of solidarity full of gratitude and compassion were poured in for the hospital employees who are facing the COVID-19 health crisis in the frontline. In the clip shared by Khalo Atheer on Twitter, one can see the extra mile the medics go to cure the patients of coronavirus who are both physically and psychologically impacted by the severity of the disease. Attired in his hazmat suit, the doctor can be seen giving an impromptu performance for a woman clad in a black veil and a protective mask as she edged close to an emotional breakdown.

10 doctors have died due to COVID-19

Over hundreds of medical staff have succumbed to the COVID-19 in the Arab world whilst their fight against the malignant coronavirus. In Iraq, at least 10 doctors have died due to the infection, while a 105 in Egypt passed away in the line of duty, as per reports so far. Earlier last week, Baghdad’s vast exhibition grounds were converted into makeshift hospitals as masked workers lugged hospital beds into rows and the doctors and officials sounded the alarm over sudden surge cases in the country. While doctors have been running low on medical equipment, including key protective gear, and the healthcare system has been stretched to its maximum capacity, they are working tirelessly to cure as many patients despite challenges.

