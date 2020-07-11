Have Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie's Legal Proceedings Come To A Halt Due To Coronavirus?

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt and his former wife Angelina Jolie’s ‘legal matters’ have reportedly been put on hold and slowed down due to the coronavirus pandemic. An entertainment portal revealed that although Brad Pitt is meeting his kids, their 'legal process' has been slowed down. It also mentioned that Brad and Angelina have had a 'difficult time' during the pandemic due to their legal proceedings.

Brad and Angelina amid coronavirus pandemic

According to the portal, the pandemic has been difficult for many including the Hollywood A-listers. It also mentioned that despite there not being a lot of progress in resolving their issues, they are continuing their regular visits. Brad Pitt, 56 was spotted outside Angelina Jolie’s mansion on July 2. It has been reported that Brad Pitt visited his former wife and his children for the second time in the last couple of weeks. In June, Brad Pitt was pictured zooming out of Angelina Jolie’s mansion after reportedly spending hours with her and their children.

An insider revealed that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are trying to find a way forward for their children, however, the source also added that there has been 'progress'. It has been reported by numerous portals that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s relation has bettered enormously since their custody battle of their children was sorted. According to reports, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s kids have been quarantining with their mother during the COVID-19 lockdown. However, they have been going back and forth between their parents' houses during the pandemic.

It was earlier reported that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie stay about five minutes away from each other. There were also reports that the former couple mutually decided to live close to one another for the convenience of their children. It has been reported that the family has been going through ‘family therapy’ which has helped both Jolie and Pitt co-parent their six children. The couple has 18-year-old Maddox, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14 as well as 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne with each other.

According to an entertainment portal, Brad Pitt believes that his kids are the most important people for him. He said he has learned a lot about life from his children. Apart from Angelina Jolie, reports claim that Brad Pitt has been on friendly terms with his former wife Jennifer Aniston as well. There have been rumours that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have rekindled their romance.

