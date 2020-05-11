Spain: Mysterious Fire Burns Without Harming Trees And Grass, Video Breaks Internet

A video clip of fire sweeping across a park has left everyone intrigued for a strange reason. The fire which can be seen burning actively only charred the white layer on the floor while mysteriously leaving grass, trees, and benches untouched. It was later revealed that the controlled fire was ignited by Fire Brigade of Calahorra, Spain. According to reports, the fire was aimed at burning pollen from the poplar trees on the ground.

The clip was first shared on Facebook by a non-profit organisation named Club De Montana Calahorra. Later, it was shared on Twitter by YouTuber Kyle Hill and has garnered over 6.8 million views and 232.2k likes since posted. The post was also flooded with curious comments from baffled netizens. While many called it 'visual effects', others explained the 'science' behind it.

The controlled burning of pollen made by the Fire Brigade of Castilla y León County at the park of Cidacos, in Calahorra, La Rioja, Spain pic.twitter.com/1Efe2143jF — Kyle Hill (@Sci_Phile) May 7, 2020

'controlled by witch'

You know what they say, the best special effects are always the practical ones. — Ezero (@SolarionEz) May 7, 2020

Basically, in the time it takes for the pollen to catch fire and burn up, the lively, well-watered grass isn't exposed to the heat nearly long enough to catch fire itself. — Matthew Brannan (@Underachiever59) May 7, 2020

It looks like controlled by a Witch or a Wizard 😛 — Gemma M. (@gemimarc) May 8, 2020

That is the most well-behaved fire I've ever seen. — Valkhiya (@Valkhiya) May 7, 2020

Say! I'll bet that's why they call it a CONTROLLED burn, huh?



🤣 — The TENDER FOR LAW (@thetenderforlaw) May 8, 2020

It's a lucky balance of availability of fuel and oxidiser. Not so different from rocket science, although luck really has no place there ;) — 𝘥𝘉/𝘶 (@dBu_fs) May 7, 2020

Also it’s spreading against the wind, which is keeping it check — Ring the Bell (@relaypuzzle) May 8, 2020

