Spain: Mysterious Fire Burns Without Harming Trees And Grass, Video Breaks Internet

The fire which can be seen burning actively only charred the white layer on the floor while mysteriously leaving grass, trees, and benches untouched.

Spain: Mysterious fire burns without touching trees, grass. Watch

A video clip of fire sweeping across a park has left everyone intrigued for a strange reason. The fire which can be seen burning actively only charred the white layer on the floor while mysteriously leaving grass, trees, and benches untouched. It was later revealed that the controlled fire was ignited by Fire Brigade of Calahorra, Spain. According to reports, the fire was aimed at burning pollen from the poplar trees on the ground.

The clip was first shared on Facebook by a non-profit organisation named Club De Montana Calahorra. Later, it was shared on Twitter by YouTuber Kyle Hill and has garnered over 6.8 million views and 232.2k likes since posted. The post was also flooded with curious comments from baffled netizens. While many called it 'visual effects', others explained the 'science' behind it. 

'controlled by witch' 

