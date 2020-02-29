Why Did Kyle Leave 'Because Science' And Started His Own YouTube Channel? Details Inside

Kyle Hill's Because Science YouTube channel was evidently one of the most successful entertainment entities on the streaming platform. By combining forces of science and pop culture, Kyle Hill managed to entertain millions of viewers through the course of five years. With interesting videos like How to Fight a Dragon with Science and What Disease Does The Joker Have? Kyle Hill hosted over 500 episodes on the YouTube channel. But now, Hill has opted to walk out of the Because Science channel altogether to start his independent YouTube channel.

Because Science host Kyle Hill calls it quits

The Because Science YouTube channel is owned and managed by Nerdist, which itself is a YouTube channel having over 2.7 million subscribers. As per reports, Kyle Hill did not enjoy complete creative liberty of the content for Because Science and thus, did not wish to continue under Nerdist's leadership. The official Because Science Twitter handle had also posted a message for the fans stating that they are saddened by Kyle Hill's departure.

A note to Because Science fans: pic.twitter.com/TQfAcfUbNr — Because Science (@becausescience) February 28, 2020

Former Because Science host Kyle Hill has now started his own YouTube channel. Within a few hours since Kyle Hill's independent YouTube channel launched, it has garnered over 40k subscribers. Kyle Hill also posted an introductory video explaining that episodes similar to Because Science will be featuring on his channel. Check out Kyle Hill's official announcement on Twitter below:

🚨BIG NERDY ANNOUNCEMENT🚨



I have a NEW CHANNEL, new videos, and new science. I explain everything here, and I can't do it without you: https://t.co/koAlHLL84A pic.twitter.com/l5B19dwBKN — Kyle Hill (@Sci_Phile) February 28, 2020

