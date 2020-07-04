Spanish Councillor Live-streams Himself Taking A Shower During Meeting, Offers To Resign

In a case of work from home gone wrong, a Spanish councillor accidentally live-streamed himself having a shower while in a meeting with half a dozen of his colleagues. As per reports, the virtual meeting was also being live-streamed to journalists and residents of his municipality meaning his virtual faux pas was not limited to his colleagues. After the incident, the councillor has offered his resignation.

Problems caused by lack of technical know-how

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the councillors have been meeting online and, in this instance, almost half a dozen councillors joined the video chat at 8 am (local time) as per international media reports. The meeting was also being streamed to journalists and interested residents of the municipality.

As per reports, Bernardo Bustillo, who works part-time at the municipality was getting anxious about not having time to fulfil his other commitments as the municipality meeting stretched past mid-day. It was at this point that the councillor decided to try and multitask and reportedly minimised the video chat as he carried the laptop into the washroom where he could apparently still hear his colleagues while take a shower.

Unfortunately, the councillor failed to realise that his video chat camera was still broadcasting and thus everyone on in the virtual meeting could see the foggy glass door while he was showering. Reports have stated that the noise from the running water drowned out the ringing phone as his colleague tried to warn him of the blunder.

In response to the incident, Bustillo said that it was an honest mistake that occurred due to his lack of technological know-how and that his actions were not intentional. He has also blamed having to juggle remote working and parenting as a cause for the blunder.

