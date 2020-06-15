The Academy Governors To Conduct Virtual Meeting To Discuss Date Of Oscars 2021

As the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic continues to create havoc globally, it seems like The Academy is planning on postponing this year’s Oscars ceremony. According to the latest report by international media reports, The Academy's board of governors are all set to conduct a virtual meeting to talk and discuss next year’s award ceremony. Owing to the ongoing pandemic, reportedly it is believed that the organisers of Hollywood's biggest night, will consider delaying the 2021 Academy Awards.

Virtual meeting to decide upon 2021 Oscars

As per reports, the 54 governors involved in the Academy are expected to delay the annual awards gala by about eight weeks. Which means that as a result, the gala night will be pushed forward to April or May of 2021. Apart from this, the Academy will also extend the eligibility window beyond the traditional December 31st cut-off. Due to the pandemic, the production of many films has been put on hold while many ace filmmakers have also decided to delay the release of several prominent films.

Read: When Leonardo Dicaprio's 'OUATIH' Co-star Julia Butters Carried A Sandwich To The Oscars

Read: Academy Considers Pushing Back The Schedule For Oscars 2021; Read Details Here

Currently, the much-awaited ceremony is scheduled to take place on February 28, 2021. If the organisers decide to push the date of the event, then this would be the fourth time the Academy will delay the event. Back in 1938, the ceremony was postponed because of the flooding in Los Angeles. It was again delayed in 1968 because of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, and in 1981, after the attempted assassination of Ronald Reagan.

With the outrage against racism prevalent in the film industry, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has said that it is working to ensure that films eligible for Oscars meet an array of diversity and inclusion requirements. Over the next five years, the Academy plans to encourage equitable hiring practices, working with the Producers Guild of America to develop a task force of industry leaders that will focus on diversity and inclusion standards for Oscar eligibility starting July 31.

While the eligibility for the 93rd Academy Awards (2020) will not be affected, the Academy will implement a quarterly viewing system through its streaming site for its members, starting with the 94th annual Awards. By making it possible for members to view films year-round, the Academy hopes to expand each film’s exposure. Yearly unconscious bias training will be mandatory for all Academy governors, branch executive committee members and Academy staff moving forward.

Read: Organizers In Talks For Pushing Oscars 2021 Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

Read: Academy Announces Film Criteria For Oscars Selection, Must Meet Diversity Qualifications

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.