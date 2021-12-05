Last Updated:

SpiceJet Air Hostess Dances On Song 'Lazy Lad' At Airport, Netizens Laud Her Moves

Recently, a video of an air hostess went viral where she was seen dancing on the song Lazy Lad from the movie Ghanchakkar starring Emraan Hashmi and Vidya Balan

Written By
Rohit Ranjan
SpiceJet

Image: Instagram/@yamtha.uma


Several videos of cabin crew dancing on popular Bollywood songs have taken the internet by storm. These fun videos are receiving a lot of attention and heaps of praises from the netizens. Recently, a video of an air hostess went viral where she was seen dancing on the song Lazy Lad from the 2013 movie Ghanchakkar starring Emraan Hashmi and Vidya Balan.

SpiceJet air hostess Uma Meenakshi, posted the video, which was shot at the airport by one of her colleagues. The video features Uma Meenakshi turning to the camera, as the song Lazy Lad begins. In the video clip, the airport looked empty as no one can be seen except for the air hostess, who continues to dance with eloquent expressions. It continues for a few seconds before ending when Uma moves out of the frame.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Uma Meenakshi (@yamtha.uma)

Netizens' reaction to fun dance videos

The video after being posted has got a lot of attention from netizens. Till now, it has received thousands of views and likes. The video also gained a huge number of comments from people. One Instagram user wrote, "Your cute moments are making all of us smile…. stay blessed." Another person commented, "Nice moves sister, and expressions are entertaining too."

READ | Viral Video: Newlyweds fall on table from JCB on wedding day; netizens say 'what a comedy'

The third comment read, "Good expression."

Uma Meenakshi frequently shares her videos on her Instagram dancing to Bollywood and Punjabi songs with her uniform. She has over 82 thousand followers. In another video, she was seen dancing in a Punjabi song Na Na by Mickey Singh and Jonita Gandhi. In this video, one of her colleagues is also seen dancing with her.

READ | Viral video of man writing 'Diesel' on fuel tank amazes netizens | Watch
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Uma Meenakshi (@yamtha.uma)

Air Hostess dancing on Manike Mage Hithe

The trend of air hostess dancing videos came from IndiGo's Aayat Urf Afreen, who shared her video dancing to Superhit Sri Lankan song Manike Mage Hithe inside of the aeroplane. The video instantly went viral and gained a lot of views. As the video was shared in August, till now it has received millions of likes. The video was shot on an empty and halted flight. The air hostess's dancing video was recorded by one of her colleagues.

READ | Viral video: Goat runs away with files from Block office as man chases animal in Kanpur

Image: Instagram/@yamtha.uma

READ | Viral video: Australian man breaks Guinness World Record for loudest burp in a decade
READ | Viral video: Passengers, airport authorities push entire plane off runway in Nepal

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: SpiceJet, air hostess, Lazy Lad
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com