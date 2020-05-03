Squirrel Goes 'nuts', Searches For Food Inside Trump-shaped Feeder

A hilarious video of a Squirrel searching for nuts in a feeder shaped like US President Donald Trump’s head has gone viral on social media. The video which was shared back in 2018, features a squirrel hunting for nuts inside the feeder in a way that it seems like she is donning Trump's head on her tiny body. The video was shot at Signal Mountain, Tennessee, USA.

Sharing the hilarious footage, Drew Eldridge, the man who captured the video joked, “SQUOTUS is not the hero you want, he is the hero you need." His remark alluded to the popular quote from Dark Night where Gordon, while refering to Batman, says, "He's the hero Gotham deserves, but not the one it needs right now."

