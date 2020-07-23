Lightning Strikes Statue Of Liberty Amid Storm, Watch Dramatic Footage

A man in the United States has captured an incredible video showing the exact moment when lightning hit the Statue of Liberty in New York during a thunderstorm. The man shared the amazing video on Twitter that shows lightning striking behind the statue continuously for a couple of seconds. The 21-second long video shows dark clouds gathering above the Statue of Liberty before lightning hits the plinth of the monument. Mikey Cee shared the dramatic footage today at about 4:30 am Eastern Time Zone (EST).

"The best video I ever captured," Mikey captioned the video that has since garnered nearly 2 million views and more than 48,000 likes. Netizens are absolutely amazed by the impressive capture as they have flooded the comment section with appreciative messages. Some users also found the video symbolic as they feel The Lady (Statue of Liberty) is not pleased and is ready to strike with more than just her torch. A 'freeze frame' and 'slow-mo' of the video were also shared by Tweeples in the comment section.

Any other year this is cool. In 2020 it just comes off as particularly ominous. — Peter Mallouk (@PeterMallouk) July 23, 2020

Intrigued that it struck the base and not the torch.... — Glomad 🌊🌈◼🕶🍷🌊 (@glomad128) July 22, 2020

If this isn’t a perfect metaphor for 2020, I don’t know what is. — Stacey Holleran (@mktb2b) July 23, 2020

Lightning from space

In another incident, NASA astronaut Bob Behnken shared a ‘mesmerizing’ video clip of lightning from the International Space Station (ISS), providing a unique angle of the naturally occurring electrostatic discharge. The nine seconds long video captured from space shows violet fringes between dense cloud. Behnken, who flew in the Dragon Crew spacecraft along with another NASA astronaut Doug Hurley, shared the video from his official Twitter handle on July 22.

Lightning from above. The violet fringes are mesmerizing. pic.twitter.com/eLCGMTbfTY — Bob Behnken (@AstroBehnken) July 21, 2020

