Death Toll Due To Thunderstorm And Lightning In Bihar Rises To 92

The death toll due to thunderstorm and lightning in Bihar surged to 92 early on Friday amid warning of heavy rainfall in several districts which could lead to a flood-like situation. On Thursday, the death toll figure in Bihar stood at 85, as informed by the Disaster Management Department in Patna.

Thunderstorms and lightning have also wrought havoc in Uttar Pradesh, where 24 people have lost their lives. The spike in the death toll in Bihar due to lightning has pushed the combined tally in the two states to 116.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the kin of people who lost their lives in lightning strikes across the two states. PM had informed on Thursday that state departments have begun the relief work. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced ₹4 lakh each in compensation to the families of the deceased.

IMD warns of heavy rainfall in Bihar

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday, warned the state of Bihar against heavy rainfall in several of its districts which could lead to a flood-like situation. According to the IMD, a situation "conducive for enhancing rainfall activities" is likely to prevail over the foothills of the Himalayas between June 24-29. This could trigger harsh rainfall mainly along the Bihar-Nepal border.

The meteorological body stated that Kishanganj, Araria, Katihar, Purnia, Sitamarhi, Darbanga, would be hard-hit between June 24 to 26 and other districts such as Darbhanga, Saharsa, Madhapura, Purnia, Katihar, Samastipur, Gopalgunj, Siwan, and Muzzafarpur are likely to be battered by heavy downpour from between June 27 to June 29.

Earlier, the state government had issued an advisory to the district authorities asking them to take "suitable precautionary measures" as the rain may result in the "inundation of low-lying areas."

Meanwhile, a total of 13 teams of the National Disaster Relief Management (NDRF), Patna were deployed in various districts of Bihar to tackle the flood situation during the monsoon this year.

