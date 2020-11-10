‘Strange Things Happen’: Honey Reacting To Microgravity In Space Leaves Netizens Amazed

If a jar of honey is opened here on Earth and tilted on its side, it would obviously create a big mess to clean it up. However, the Canadian Space Agency astronaut David Saint-Jacques tried to the same on the International Space Station and had a very different result. The recording of Jacques playing with honey in microgravity was initially shared back in 2019, however, the video has resurfaced and captured netizen’s attention yet again after being shared on Reddit.

The almost-minute long clip shows the astronaut unscrewing the lid on a jar and demonstrating how the honey clings from the jar to the lid and tries to curl back in itself. The tendril-like behaviour makes it looks like the honey is alive. In the clip, Jacques said, “Strange things happen with honey when you remove gravity”.

Netizens amazed

Since being shared on Reddit, the clip has garnered over 40,000 upvotes and hundreds of comments. While one user said that the honey actually “looks like caramel,” another added, "Honestly. How do they get any science-ing done up there? I’d just be playing with things all the time”. Do you agree with the sentiment?” “The entire time watching this I was just saying to myself ‘twist it... twist it...’ and I felt an extreme amount of satisfaction when he did,” added the third user. “Kept thinking of small parts breaking off. Can’t imagine little pieces of honey floating around would be good,” wrote fourth.

