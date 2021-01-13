Strangers From Different Countries But Same Name Start Music Band, Release First Track

While the world is filled with people of the same name, it is rare to find two people of same name-sharing common interests. However, one man named Paul O'Sullivan has left people amused after he formed a music band with three other people of the same name and last name. Not only was the Baltimore based musician successful in forming a group, but the band recently released its first single track which is a hit.

'I decided to connect to Pauls'

"It all started off as a joke", reads the start of his music band. The video then progresses to show different Paul O’Sullivians making music. Speaking to CBS News, Paul said that one day he decided to add all Paul O'Sullivans on his Facebook friend list. When many accepted his friend request, he realized some of them were musicians.

Elaborating further, he said when people accepted his connection requests, “Their stuff started showing up in his news feed”. Terming the situation as “serendipitous scenario”, Paul said that he then reached out to the musician Paul O'Sullivans around the world. Three of them agreed to form a musical group with him. Their band is known as the Paul O’Sullivian band and is successfully producing music.

