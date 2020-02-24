'World Of Dance': Best Performances On The 'I'm Into You' Singer Jennifer Lopez's Show

Jennifer Lopez recently shared an Instagram story indicating that her show World of Dance season 4 is all set to air this year. World of Dance is a dance competition show where dancers from any region of the world can come to showcase their dancing prowess be it as a solo performer or as a group. Last year Indian dance troupe named The Kings won the show and received a prize of a whopping USD 1 million.

The judges include the executive producer of the show Jennifer Lopez along with Ne-Yo and Derek Hough. The first two seasons were hosted by Jenna Dewan, while the third season was hosted by Scott Evans. This year the team is yet to make an announcement on who will host the show.

World of Dance best performances

The 2019 winners of the World of Dance season 3 were the Indian troupes named The Kings. Their mentor/choreographer Suresh Mukund spoke about their journey from rags to riches in an interview with a media house. He said that after they won ‘India’s Got Talent’ in 2011, they gained some confidence and applied for the World of Dance show for season 3. The troupe performed a powerful act in the last episode where they dressed up as gladiators and performed death-defying stunts.

Solo performer Poppin John gained massive attention after he performed at the World of Dance showcasing his popping and locking skills. He appeared in season 3 of World of Dance and was massively famous amongst the female fans.

The Les Twins gained all the eyeballs with their powerful acts at each performance they gave. They performed during the first season of World of Dance that aired in 2017.

Sean and Kaycee were also considered as one of the strong contestants of the second season of World of Dance. They have been dance partners from a very young age, since the time they bumped into each other accidentally while participating in some competition when they were kids.

Briar Nolet was also one of the popular solo performers of season 3 of World of Dance. Her gravity-defying athletic performances surely gained a lot of attention from the dance lovers. Take a look at some of her best dance compilations.

