Sudarsan Pattnaik Celebrates Amitabh Bachchan's COVID Recovery With Spectacular Sand Art

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created an amazing sand artwork on Puri beach Odisha to celebrate the recovery of legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. Earlier in July, Amitabh Bachchan had tested coronavirus positive and was admitted to Nanavati Hospital. Besides, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aradhya Bachchan were also found COVID 19 positive. On August 2, Amitabh tested COVID negative and returned to his home after being discharged while Abhishek remains under treatment.

Delighted with the news of the actor’s recovery after defeating novel coronavirus, the sand artist paid a tribute to him with his latest artwork. He made a fabulous sand sculpture of Amitabh Bachchan, quoting “Welcome back @SrBachchan sir, wish you good health and happiness always”, for Big B.

Welcome back @SrBachchan sir , wish you good health and happiness always. https://t.co/xqGieoG8lX pic.twitter.com/KiYH6s5GaU — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) August 3, 2020

Twitter users pour love

Twitteratis loved his artwork and lauded Pattnaik and congratulated senior Bachchan for his homecoming.

Off course, AB is great inspiration all of us, We are proud of his dedication... — Sanjay Kumar Singh (@SanjayK78573612) August 4, 2020

A great artist indeed — Shilpi Mitra (@ShilpiMitra61) August 4, 2020

Jy ho sudarsan sir — Arunjit Routray (@ArunjitR) August 3, 2020

Not only this, a day after Amitabh Bachchan was found COVID positive, Pattnaik wished him a speedy recovery with sand art. In that sculpture, Big B was seen wearing a face mask.

#GetWellSoon @SrBachchan Ji Millions of blessings with you. We Pray for you and your family for speedy recovery. My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha. pic.twitter.com/FnARg58iem — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) July 12, 2020

Minutes later when news broke out of Big B recovery, Bachchan's fan club on their Twitter handle shared an interesting coincidence and wrote that Big B recovered from his Coolie accident on the same date — August 2. For those unaware, on July 24, 1982, Amitabh Bachchan sustained severe injuries in his abdomen while shooting a fight sequence with his co-star Puneet Issar, in Coolie. The reports said that there were minimal chances of him regaining consciousness but on August 2, Amitabh regained consciousness.

This is such a sheer coincidence that @SrBachchan recovered from his Coolie accident on 2nd August 1982, and now 38 years later, he recovered from COVID on the very same day. pic.twitter.com/QzJi71Nq5t — Bewitching Bachchans (@TasnimaKTastic) August 2, 2020

