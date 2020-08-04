'Sir You Are Amul-ya,' Say Netizens At Amitabh Bachchan's Thanks For Covid-beating Topical

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan thanked the Amul cooperative on Tuesday for remembering him in its unique and iconic topical campaign that celebrated Big-B’s recovery from COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, Bachchan shared the poster which read ‘AB beats C’ and said, “Over the years Amul has honoured me… a simple personality was made ‘Amulya’ (priceless)!”

T 3614 -

Thank you AMUL for continuously thinking of me in your unique poster campaigns ..

वर्षों से 'अमुल' ने सम्मानित किया है मुझे ,

एक साधारण शक़्सियत को 'अमूल्य' बना दिया मुझे ! 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/EJS0WE8BbR — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 3, 2020

READ | "Heartening To Be Back From Hospital, Praying For Abhishek": Amitabh Bachchan

In yet another creative poster created by AMUL, the dairy company celebrated Big B’s discharge from the hospital after battling Coronavirus for weeks. The image, titled ‘AB beats C’ implied - Amitabh Bachchan beats COVID-19 and pitched Amul butter as a ‘homecoming gift’ for the actor.

Amitabh Bachchan, on Sunday, tested negative for the novel coronavirus and was discharged from hospital. The 77-year-old actor was admitted to Nanavati hospital along with son Abhishek after testing positive for COVID-19 on July 11. Abhishek, 44, is still positive and will remain under medical care.

Netizens chimed in with their appreciation and thanks for both Amitabh Bachchan's recovery, and to Amul.

Aap hmesa healthy rho yhi dua hai Upperwale se 🌹🕉 — Alka Agrawal (@Alka0511) August 4, 2020

Lots of thanks to AMUL ji for making you happy sir — Amira♡bachchan♡*EF* (@AmiraMaly) August 3, 2020

READ | Bachchan Fan Club Makes An Interesting Observation As Big B Recovers From COVID-19

Expresses gratitude to doctors

Amitabh Bachchan said he has immense gratitude for the doctors who provided him with medical care for Coronavirus and felt overwhelmed to be free of the virus finally.

"It has been heartening to be back from the hospital after the ‘mukti’ from the coronavirus but a sour taste in the mouth when Abhishek has to still be in the medical care," Amitabh wrote in his blog.

READ | Amitabh Bachchan Tests Negative For COVID-19, Discharged From Hospital: Abhishek Bachchan

The actor said doctors are tirelessly working towards battling the virus each hour through consultation, sharing of information and experience with their fraternity from other parts of the world which gives "the hope of repair."

"When I had addressed them as 'angels in white' I had never imagined that I would be supine in their midst to savour their angelic presence, as they give us hope, inspiration and the strength to fight. They are quite remarkable. My gratitude shall never fail for them... feeling bad for Abhishek... prayers he comes home soon," Bachchan wrote.

Watch! Unseen Video Of Amitabh Bachchan Returning Home After 'Coolie' Accident 38 Yrs Ago