Sudarsan Pattnaik Pays Tribute To Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Shares Sandart Sculpture

On the second death anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, international sand artist Sudarsan Pattanick took to Twitter to share one of his sand art sculptures on the late veteran as a tribute to the accomplished statesman. The Bharat Ratna awardee died on August 16, 2018.

Sand art tribute for former prime minister on 2nd death anniversary

Sudarsan Pattnaik shared his tribute to the former statesman on Sunday and since then the tweet has already accumulated more than 7 thousand likes and has been retweeted more than a thousand times.

Humble Tributes to Bharat Ratna #AtalBihariVajpayee ji on his

death anniversary. I am Sharing one of my sand art. pic.twitter.com/FBpVANKA4V — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) August 16, 2020

Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the first non-Congress leader to serve three terms as Prime Minister of India. His first term was for 13 days in 1996, the second term lasting 13 months from 1998 to 1999 and finally a full term from 1999 to 2004.

On the occasion of his second death anniversary, Prime Minister Modi remembered the former prime minister and paid a humble tribute to the statesman for his outstanding service to India. PM Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and President Ram Nath Kovind reached Vajpayee's Samadhi 'Sadaiv Atal' to pay homage to the former prime minister.

Tributes to beloved Atal Ji on his Punya Tithi. India will always remember his outstanding service and efforts towards our nation’s progress. pic.twitter.com/ZF0H3vEPVd — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 16, 2020

Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind & Prime Minister Narendra Modi pay tribute to former PM #AtalBihariVajpayee , on his death anniversary today at 'Sadaiv Atal' - the memorial of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. pic.twitter.com/BfqSD2aBJL — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2020

In addition to the prime minister, many other leaders including Vice President Venkaiah Naidu also paid homage to the former prime minister on his death anniversary. In 2014, Prime Minister Modi had declared Vajpayee’s birthday as ‘Good Governance Day’.

(Image Credit Twitter/@sudarsansand)

