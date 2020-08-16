Nation Remembers Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee On His Second Death Anniversary

On the second death anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to the late former prime minister recalling his "outstanding service and efforts towards our nation's progress". PM Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and President Ram Nath Kovind have reached the Samadhi of Vajpayee 'Sadaiv Atal' to pay homage to the former prime minister.

Tributes to beloved Atal Ji on his Punya Tithi. India will always remember his outstanding service and efforts towards our nation’s progress. pic.twitter.com/ZF0H3vEPVd — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 16, 2020

Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind & Prime Minister Narendra Modi pay tribute to former PM #AtalBihariVajpayee , on his death anniversary today at 'Sadaiv Atal' - the memorial of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. pic.twitter.com/BfqSD2aBJL — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2020

Delhi: Late #AtalBihariVajpayee's daughter Namita Kaul Bhattacharya and granddaughter Niharika pay tribute to former Prime Minister at 'Sadaiv Atal', on his death anniversary today. pic.twitter.com/AQTB9EvyG3 — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2020

Besides the prime minister, several other political leaders paid homage to Vajpayee on his death anniversary including Vice President Venkaiah Naidu.

"The greatest speaker of our generation, a person who had no enemy, Bearer of liberal democratic values, Word craftsman, Sharp nationalist poet, Skilled administrator, Former Prime Minister of India, On the death anniversary of Late Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, I pay homage to his auspicious memory!" Venkaiah Naidu tweeted in Hindi.

"I pray that the courtesy dignities of liberal amicable politics established by Atal ji keep guiding us," he said in the following tweet.

प्रार्थना करता हूं कि अटल जी द्वारा स्थापित उदार सौहार्दपूर्ण राजनीति की शिष्ट मर्यादाएं हमारा मार्गदर्शन करती रहें। #AtalBihariVajpayee — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) August 16, 2020

I bow to former Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji on his punyatithi. His tremendous contribution towards pubic life and India’s development will always be cherished. His vision for India will continue to inspire coming generations. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 16, 2020

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar also recalled the contribution of the former prime minister and called him a source of inspiration for all.

"Great personality, brilliant politician, leader of national policy, skilled administrator, source of inspiration to all of us Bharat Ratna Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji on the death anniversary," he tweeted.

Humble tributes to the eminent leader, poet, journalist, eloquent orator, former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji on his death anniversary. #AtalBihariVajpayee pic.twitter.com/aaByoPQ1pe — Lok Sabha Speaker (@loksabhaspeaker) August 16, 2020

Atal Bihari Vajpayee breathed his last on August 16, 2018. Being the first non-Congress PM, he served for three terms as the Prime Minister of the country, first for a term of 13 days in 1996, then for a period of 13 months from 1998 to 1999, followed by a full term from 1999 to 2004.

He was a member of the Indian Parliament for over five decades, having been elected ten times to the Lok Sabha and twice to the Rajya Sabha. PM Modi in 2014 declared Vajpayee's birthday to be marked as 'Good Governance Day'.