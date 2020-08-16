President Kovind Unveils Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Portrait, Remembers His 'liberal Thinking'

President Ram Nath Kovind unveiled a portrait of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Sunday, August 16, at the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) headquarters at Azad Bhavan, ITO in New Delhi on his second death anniversary.

The President, attending the event through a video conference, remembered Atal Bihari Vajpayee as a great hero who solely added several glorious chapters in Indian politics.

President Ram Nath Kovind said, "On behalf of the grateful nation, I pay him a humble tribute and unveiling the portrait of Atalji. Fortunately, in February last year, I also got a historic opportunity to unveil Atalji's portrait in the Central Hall of Parliament House. Today, through this ceremony, we are all remembering a brilliant nationalist, a great hero who added many glorious chapters in the politics of India."

President remembers Vajpayee's 'liberal thinking'

Adding further, the President said, "Atalji will always be remembered for liberal thinking and democratic ideals. Atal Bihari Vajpayee's behaviour and popularity were beyond political boundaries. Political opponents also had affection and respect for him." Kovind added that late Atal Bihari Vajpayee has always given supreme importance to "national interest'.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee served as the Foreign Minister from 1977-79 and during this time he was also the President of the institution. Later he also became the Prime Minister of India. Apart from politics, he was a known poet, writer, thinker who greatly contributed to further enrich the Indian cultural heritage. The birthday of the leader, 25 December is observed as the Governance Day across the country.

MP CM: Gwalior-Chambal Expressway to be named after Atal Bihari Vajpayee

On the second death anniversary of India's former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday announced that the Gwalior-Chambal Expressway will be named Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Chambal Progressway. The Chief Minister said, "Vajpayee continues to inspire us to work for the public" and also recalled few emotional moments with him. "The Gwalior-Chambal Expressway will be named Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Chambal Progressway. He continues to inspire us to work for the public, Chouhan said. While addressing a public gathering."

