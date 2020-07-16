Google CEO Sundar Pichai Hilariously Demonstrates 'Instagram Vs Reality'; Netizens Go ROFL

Sundar Pichai took to Instagram to share two pictures of himself in which he hilariously demonstrated the difference that exists between Instagram and reality. The popular concept of Instagram vs Reality is something that has entertained netizens for a long time. Hence, following the trend, Google CEO Sundar Pichai too had his share of fun with the popular trend. Thus, he went on to upload two pictures of himself from the same location but with a different setup. Thus fans enjoyed the post shared by Sundar Pichai and even laughed their heart out on the quirky content posted by the Google CEO.

Sundar Pichai hilariously shows the difference between Instagram and Reality

Sundar Pichai in the post shared can be seen wearing a blue formal shirt as he smiles for the camera. The CEO is calm and relaxed in the first picture as he poses for the portrait shot. The picture looks decent and clean with a perfect bokeh in the background omitting almost the entire background, thus, keeping the focus on Sundar Pichai. However, the second picture was when things got funny. In the picture that followed, Sundar Pichai can be seen checking his phone while it is revealed that the previous picture which was clicked had a huge set up behind it. It was a jovial take on the concept of Instagram vs Reality. Thus, the Google CEO demonstrated the difference between the neat and tidy posts which one would see often on Instagram and also showed the reality behind getting those picture-perfect shots.

Upon sharing the post, Sundar Pichai in his caption addressed that the following picture is an Instagram vs Reality one. He then revealed that in the “reality” picture which was the second one, he was wearing comfortable shoes and checking on football scores of his favourite team FC Barcelona. He further added that he was checking these scores between the takes. Followers of Sundar Pichai were delighted to see such a hilarious and delightful content. The Google CEO also got a comment from FC Barcelona in which they mentioned that they are proud to have him on their team. Fans and followers too appreciated the witty post by Sundar Pichai and praised him for his amazing sense of humour in the comments section.

