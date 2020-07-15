Sundar Pichai: 'Google's $4.5 Bn Investment In Jio Part Of $10 Bn Digitization Fund'

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said he is 'proud to partner' with Reliance Jio as the tech giant will invest Rs 33,737 crores for 7.7 per cent stake in Jio Platforms. Mukesh Ambani, the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Ltd, announced the investment by Google. Both the firms will now work together to come with a smartphone at a cost less than the current criteria in the market.

Pichai took to Twitter to respond to the announcement and said everyone should have access to the internet adding that the partnership will increase access for millions of Indians. He further announced an investment of $4.5B from the Google for India Fund.

Everyone should have access to the internet. Proud to partner with @reliancejio to increase access for the hundreds of millions in India who don’t own a smartphone with our 1st investment of $4.5B from the #GoogleForIndia Digitization Fund.https://t.co/1fP8iBZQfm — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) July 15, 2020

Google invests in Jio platforms

"Today we signed an agreement to invest $4.5 billion (INR 33,737 crore) in Jio Platforms Ltd, taking a 7.73 percent stake in the company, pending regulatory review in India. This is the first investment from the Google For India Digitization Fund announced earlier this week, which aims to accelerate India’s digital economy over the next five to seven years through a mix of equity investments, partnerships, and operational, infrastructure and ecosystem investments," Pichai said. Ambani welcomed strategic partner Google in Jio platforms, announcing that it signed a binding partnership on July 15.

We welcome ADIA and Mubadala of the UAE, and PIF of Saudi Arabia as our valued partners. What they bring is more than money – they bring faith in our economy’s immense growth potential: Mukesh Ambani at #RILAGM #NayeIndiaKaNayaJosh #JioPlatforms #Jio — Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) July 15, 2020

Jio and Google to develop smartphones

After selling over 100 million Jio Phones in the market until now, Ambani expressed confidence in designing an “entry-level 4G or even a 5G smartphone” along with the US-based company. "Have sold 100 million Jio Phones till date. But there are many feature phone users waiting to upgrade to a conventional smartphone. We believe we can design an entry-level 4G or even a 5G smartphone. We believe that we can design such a phone at a fraction of the current cost. Google and Jio are partnering to build a value-engineered Android-based smartphone Operation System,” says RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani at the 43rd annual general meeting of Reliance Industries Limited.

As India is standing at the doorsteps of the 5G era, we should accelerate the migration of 350 million Indians, who currently use a 2G feature phone, to an affordable smart phone: Mukesh Ambani at #RILAGM #NayeIndiaKaNayaJosh #Jio #5G — Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) July 15, 2020

"Google and Jio Platforms have entered into a commercial agreement to jointly develop an entry-level affordable smartphone with optimizations to the Android operating system and the Play Store. Together we are excited to rethink, from the ground up, how millions of users in India can become owners of smartphones. This effort will unlock new opportunities, further power the vibrant ecosystem of applications and push innovation to drive growth for the new Indian economy," said Pichai

