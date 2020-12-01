Sushant Singh Rajput Emerges As Yahoo’s Most Searched Personality Of 2020

2020 — a year that changed the dynamics in every sector and there are personalities who stayed on the trend list this year — for both right or wrong reasons. Topping the Yahoo’s annual list of the 'Most Searched Personalities' is Sushant Singh Rajput as his death became the widely covered topic in the country.

Following Sushant is the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi on second and Rhea Chakraborty on the third place. Other personalities include Amitabh Bachchan (nine), Kangana Ranaut (10), Sunny Leone (14), Priyanka Chopra (15) and Katrina Kaif (16).

Sushant has also topped the list of the most searched male celebrities of 2020. Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, SP Balasubrahmanyam, Sonu Sood, Anurag Kashyap and Allu Arjun followed the list.

While Rhea Chakraborty topped the list of the most searched female celebrities of 2020 on Yahoo.

'Top Newsmakers' of 2020 category included PM Modi at number one, with Sushant and Rhea taking the second spot. 'Celebrities with Babies and Pregnancy Announcements' in 2020 category has Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli on number one position while Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan came in second.

Sonu Sood picked as 'Hero of the Year'.

Sushant Singh Rajput case

Directed on August 19 by Supreme Court to probe Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, that happened on June 14, the Central Bureau of Investigation is still probing the case. The only solace for his fans and numerous celebrities who have alleged foul play in the death has been that the CBI has not ruled out any angle yet. However, the lack of updates from the agency, has disappointed ‘SSRians’ including actor Shekhar Suman and others.

Among the other agencies, the Enforcement Directorate that is probing the financial fraud charges against prime accused Rhea Chakraborty and others, recently sent a Letter Rogatory to Hungary, seeking details of an alleged Rs 17 crore suspicious missing transaction. The Narcotics Control Bureau that had arrested Rhea (she was granted bail) for her alleged involvement with drug cartel, is still carrying out raids, questioning celebrities and arresting alleged drug peddlers.

