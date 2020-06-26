Ahmedabad-based Artist Dhaval Pays Tribute To Sushant Singh Rajput, Sketch Goes Viral

An Ahmedabad-based artist Dhaval Khatri on Friday shared Sushant Singh Rajput's portrait on his social media in the memory of the deceased actor. Sharing the sketch on his social media, Dhaval Khatri wrote: "@sushantsinghrajput sir always stay in our heart." (sic)

Check out Sushant Singh Rajput's portrait

Also Read | When Sushant Singh Rajput Reacted To Being 'replaced' In 'Befikre' After 'Half Girlfriend'

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020. He was 34 years old. Sushant Singh Rajput was widely known for his role in movies like Kai Po Che, Kedarnath, Chhichhore, among others. Soon after the news of Sushant Singh Rajput's death was out, many Bollywood celebrities and fans of the deceased actor expressed their grief. One among them was Ahmedabad-based artist Dhaval Khatri who sketched Sushant Singh Rajput's portrait as a tribute to the late actor.

Who is Dhaval Khatri?

Dhaval Khatri is an Ahmedabad based artist, who has sketched portraits of Bollywood celebrities like Sonakshi Sinha, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, and others. He reportedly lost his hands to a fatal accident in 2013. However, the accident has not deterred him from pursuing his passion. Here are some sketches of Dhaval Khatri.

Also Read | 'Proposed Film City In Bihar Should Be Named After Sushant Singh Rajput': Tejashwi Yadav

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Father Speaks Of Son's Unfulfilled Dreams, Recalls His 'stargazing'

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Father Breaks Silence; Talks About Ankita & Wedding Plans With Rhea

Sushant Singh Rajput's career

Sushant Singh Rajput, who hails from Patna, came to Mumbai to pursue acting. He reportedly started his acting career with a theatre group Ekjute. Following this, he started appearing in television commercials. Sushant Singh Rajput got his first break with Balaji Telefilms' show Kis Desh Hai Meraa Dil, where he played a prominent role. Soon after, the actor got to play the lead role in Zee TV's Pavitra Rishta, which made him a household name.

Sushant Singh Rajput made his Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che. The movie, starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajkummar Rao, and Amit Sadh in the lead, was based on Chetan Bhagat's book 3 Mistakes of My Life. The film garnered positive response from the audience and critics, turning Sushant into an overnight sensation. Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen in Tarun Mansukhani's Drive alongside Jacqueline Fernandez.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.