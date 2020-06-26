Sushant Singh Rajput's Father Speaks Of Son's Unfulfilled Dreams, Recalls His 'stargazing'

Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh, after the late actor's prayer meet at his residence in Patna, spoke to an entertainment portal and revealed that his son had a lot of plans for his home state, Bihar, including schools and colleges for the youth. Singh also recalled how the late actor would often look at the moon through his Rs 55 lakh worth telescope. Sushant had always been interested in the mysteries of the universe and often spoke about astronomy with everyone he came across.

In 2018, after the success of M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, he purchased a piece of lunar land on the far side of the Moon, in a region called the Mare Muscoviense, or the "Sea of Muscovy" from the International Lunar Lands Registry. The property had no legal value but that did not stop the actor from indulging his inner nerd. He was interested in the mysteries of the universe - who loved looking at the skies through his Meade 14" LX600 telescope when not working on a movie set.

Read | When Sushant hit back at Rajat Kapoor's 'Dhoni looks better' comment, then praised senior

Read | 'Proposed film city in Bihar should be named after Sushant Singh Rajput': Tejashwi Yadav

Sushant also owned an expensive Boeing 737 Fixed Base Flight Simulator which is used to train pilots. The actor left behind a list of things that he wanted to do but unfortunately could not complete. He was also a part of several social initiatives. The Indian Government had reportedly signed Sushant Singh Rajput to promote the Women Entrepreneurship Platform. Further, the actor also took efforts to promote education and had started a program called Sushant4Education.

Read | 'Wo bol rahi thi, hum sunte gaye': Sushant Singh's father talks about Kriti Sanon

Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh also spoke about his last conversation with the late actor and revealed that he spoke about getting married in the future. However, the grieving father did not name the girl and said, "Iss par baat hui thi, usne bola tha ki Corona me toh nahi, fir uske baad ek film aa rahi hai, wo karlenge, uske baad February-March mein dekhte hai karenge. Yehi last baat hui thi uske sath meri" [Translation: We had spoken about it earlier. He had told me that after the Corona crisis is over, he has a film release and he will plan his marriage around February-March. This was the last conversation we had about his marriage.]

Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's father breaks silence; talks about Ankita & wedding plans with Rhea

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.