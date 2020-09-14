Video: Swan 'tells Woman To Put On Mask', Netizens Say 'animal World Is Smarter'

A video which captures a brief encounter between a woman and a swan is now rounds of the internet for all right reasons. Shared on Twitter, the two-second clip shows a ‘vigilant’ swan apparently putting on a mask on a woman visitor. The text surmounted on the video translates to ‘wear your mask’, further reinforcing the safety guidelines levied by governments all across.

In the clip, a woman with her mask hanging around her neck could be seen crouching in front of a swan. However, it is her lowered mask which apparently agitates the swan. In a jerk reaction, the white-feathered bird then pulls the woman’s mask. The clip finally concludes by showing the mask eventually settling at its rights position. Since shared, the video has created a quite a buzz racking up over 25.7 million views. In addition, it has also racked up a over 200,000 likes and variety of cmments.

What's the boy telling her to put on her mask or was he almost trying to take your face off I think he was telling her put on her mask to save her life ðŸ¤” pic.twitter.com/8nKFTh9Qq3 — Larry Browley (@browley_larry) September 11, 2020

@zoaysucks even this dog has better common sense than most people — Kyle Taylor // Ace (@TopLadAce) September 11, 2020

Odourless masks

Meanwhile, a team of reserchers have come up with a first of its kind face mask that not only protects a person from external pollutants and viruses such as COVID-19 but also from the respiratory odour and bacteria. According to reports, the team that designed the mask claimed that it is based on odourless technology which absorbs the particles producing the odour.

Usually, an abnoxious foul smell is felt by a person after prolonged use of a particular face mask which makes the person wearing masks uncomfortable. This odour often rises due to the presence of bacteria in our breath. These complaints drove the team to design a mask which can eliminate the issues of foul odour. The carbon particles which are used in the mask absorb in odorous particles, giving a fresh feel while wearing the mask. Carbon is harmful to the body but when charged and prepared, its property changes and becomes harmless to the body.

