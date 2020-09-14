Apple Face Mask Comes With Three-layer Protection; Who All Can Use It?

Apple is known for creating some of the most innovative gadgets and products that have contributed to shaping the growth of technology in every way possible. A recent report by MacRumors reveals that Apple has been working on a Face Mask with triple layer for better protection of one's health. Fans of Apple find this quite interesting and thoughtful. Read on to know the reason why many are wondering about Apple Face masks and when will it be available for public use.

Apple makes a reusable face mask

First reported by MacRumors, Apple Face masks are filled with innovative ideas. It is made of three layers and the mask filters both incoming and outgoing particles to protect the wellbeing of a user and it can be washed and used again. As per the report, the Apple Face Mask can be washed up to 5 times like any other reusable face mask.

When will the Apple Face Mask be available for public use?

The same report also reveals that this Apple Face Mask has just been announced and it will only be available for its employees (currently). The American company has not yet revealed if the face mask will be sold to other users but one can still expect that the tech giant might consider this option. However, this move by Apple only shows how concerned it is about the health of its employees.

Apart from this, Apple is all set to announce its recent releases tomorrow, on September 15, 2020. The organisation is going to keep an online event called the Time Flies event in which it will announce some of the major upcoming models of Mac, iPhone, AirPods, and smartwatch. After a long wait, fans are finally going to get a first look at the upcoming gadgets by this American company. However, the iPhone 12 series smartphones will not be released this month. Nevertheless, as per Apple CFO Luca Maestri's confirmation on this, many predictors believe iPhone 12 will be launched by the end of October 2020.

Promo Image ~ MacRumors

