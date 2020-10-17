Bizarre! Swiss Couple Names Daughter After Internet Firm To Get Free WiFi For 18 Years

A Swiss couple named their baby girl after an internet service provider in a bid to get free WiFi for 18-years. According to Kidspot, the 35-year-old dad, who wish remain anonymous, came across a Facebook advertisement from a start-up company, Twifi, offering free internet for 18-years to anyone who named their child after the company - so a son would be Twifus or a daughter Twifia. The parents of the little baby girl jumped on board the campaign by giving their daughter the second middle name Twifia.

While speaking to the media outlet, the parents said that they wanted to put the money they would have otherwise spent on the internet into a savings account for their daughter. The mother said that they hope Twifia will use the cash to buy a car or learn when she is 18. The mum added that even if her daughter grows up to hate her name she can always use the money to change it and everyone will be a winner then.

The 35-year-old father said that the longer they thought about it, the more unique the name became for them, and ‘that was when the thing got its charm’. However, his wife was initially hesitant but later came around the idea of naming the child after the WiFi company. The mother said that for her, the name Twifia stands for a connection in this context, ‘for an eternal bond’.

‘Matter of honour’

She added that there are much worse names, and the more often she says ‘Twifia’, the heartier the name sounds. The couple made Twifia their daughter’s third name and they haven’t revealed the first two names. The parents also admitted that they feel ‘somewhat embarrassed’ about their choice of name.

The couple told the media outlet that they want to remain anonymous to those around them because they don’t want to justify themselves because of the accusation of having sold their child’s name. They admitted that they are ‘little ashamed’. Philippe Fotsch, who is the boss of Twifi, however, backed up the deal and said that he will pay for the couple’s internet for the next 18-years even if the company goes bust. Fotsch called it a ‘matter of honour’ and confirmed that Twifi’s offer is still open for any other new parents who wish to take it up.

