Can You Spot What's Common In These Pics Of Solar Panel And Floor Drain? Netizens Answer

Mahindra Group Chairman, Anand Mahindra recently shared a mind-boggling post that made people wear their thinking caps. Anand who had earlier shared a picture of flawed floor drain design on Twitter, has again shared that image along with another picture of a solar panel and asked people to find the similarity between the two. His post has now created a buzz among people on the social networking site while netizens are coming up with all possible examples to solve the puzzle.

Can you spot the similarity?

The post shows, one of the images, that shows a floor drain on one corner of a room. The other image shows a solar panel placed on the roof of a house. People really had a tough time finding the similarities between the two pictures. While captioning the post, Anand wrote, “A friend sent me this pic on the left, of a solar panel on a rooftop. What do you believe it has in common with the pic on the right, which I had tweeted some time ago?”

Read: 'Dependable Bolero': Anand Mahindra Shares Off-road Application Of His Company's Vehicle

Read: 'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' Written Update Oct 12: Shreyas And Anand Trouble Gurunath

A friend sent me this pic on the left, of a solar panel on a rooftop. What do you believe it has in common with the pic on the right, which I had tweeted some time ago? pic.twitter.com/A2kXmzzbQk — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 16, 2020

Anand's quirky posts have always managed to gain chatter on social media and the recent one was no such exception. Since the time the tweet was shared, it has garnered thousands of likes and hilarious comments under the post. Some tried explaining what is happening in the images, which otherwise look bizarre to many. A few others took the route of hilarity to express their reactions. One of the users guessed that both the pictures are from the same home. Another user added a little twist with his own theory and wrote that the left picture is of the Solar water heater with temperature control while the second one is swimming pool’ drainage. A third user explained that this is the technique to boil water in winters so that additional electricity is not used. Another user wrote, “Reverse Engineering case.”

@anandmahindra This is a solar water heater. During summer days, it generates excessively hot water which can damage the pipeline connected to the taps. So you can consider it as a temporary measure. And here is the original image of the left after Completing this. pic.twitter.com/1aXXooNXHF — Puneet Maurya (@PUNEETKMAURYA) October 16, 2020

I think both the pics are from same home 🏡 — SLK 🇮🇳 (@siddireddy) October 16, 2020

Left: Solar water heater with temperature control mechanism at source for extremely hot places.



Right: Shallow swimming pool with overflow drainage scheme. — A K Jha (@AKJ2K15) October 16, 2020

Photoshop kiye hain or probably some other more genuine software. Check drainage cover on the right- zoom in to find no gap to fit the pipe... lol ho gaya ye to — Aamir Tariq (@aamir_tariq) October 16, 2020



Read: Anand Mahindra Reveals Winners Of Best Captions For Monkey Pic; Check Hilarious Replies

Read: Anand Mahindra Shares Video Of Dogs Working Out; Calls One Of Them His Sunday 'role Model'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.