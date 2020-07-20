Tailor Stitches Underpants 'too Short', Man Approaches Bhopal Police To Seek 'justice'

In an unusual incident, a man approached Bhopal police with a complaint that his tailor had stitched his underpants “too short” and he "wanted justice". According to reports, the 46-year-old man named Krishna Kumar Dubey who was earlier employed as a security guard was asked by the Habib Ganj police to approach the court after the accused tailor and the man were unable to reach a settlement at the police station.

Two months ago, complainant Dubey who earned Rs 9,000 per month, lost his job due to the coronavirus pandemic. Speaking to a news agency about the incident, Dubey said, “I am from Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh and I came to Bhopal for a job in October. Recently, I borrowed Rs 1,000 from a friend and bought different things, including a two-meter-long cloth to get two underpants stitched.” He further said that he ended up paying a sum of Rs 190 to the tailor and was disappointed to find out that the shorts were so ill-fitted and short that he couldn’t even wear them.

Compelled to approach police

A resident of Bhim Nagar, the complainant further narrated his ordeal: “I complained to the tailor, who told me that the cloth was inadequate. I went back to the shop owner, who told me that he had given two meters of cloth,” PTI reported. Left with no resolution, what-so-ever, Dubey was compelled to approach the nearest police station where he told the police that the tailor had caused him inconvenience despite a pay amid the hardship. "We asked him to approach the court," Habibganj police station inspector Rakesh Shrivastava said, according to PTI. “However, the tailor finally told Dubey that he was ready to return his money," the inspector informed further.

(With Inputs from PTI)

