Tamil Nadu Fisherman Launches India’s First Radio Channel To Help Fisherfolk

A fisherman from India’s Tamil Nadu State has started the country’s first and the only radio channel for the fisherfolk. According to ANI, Armstrong Fernando, a resident and a local fisherman from Ramanathapuram district’s Pamban town launched the 'Kadal Osai FM 90.4’ as the only station that broadcasts information on marine affairs, COVID-19, and issues related to fishermen and women. The radio channel also airs folk songs performed by the community’s fishermen and women on the radio.

"Nearly 80 percent population of Pamban is engaged in fishing. It was launched to help them,” Fernando, said, speaking about the concept behind the launch of the unique station. “Our transmission range is 5-10 kilometers now,” he said, informing about the station’s reach.

“The government should increase the range and pave way for it to be broadcast across Pamban island," Fernando, the current Director, and founder of 'Kasal Osai FM 90.4’ said. The fisherman from the Pamban town was inspired as he travelled to several places where he tuned in to the community radio for farmers. This struck him with the idea of beginning a fishing community radio station. Fernando, who had seemingly been fond of listening got radio since childhood, and is educated until grade 8, decided to make the station more informative for the benefit of the fishing industry.

Information about fishery transmitted

"Due to government regulations regarding the proximity of the Indian and Sri Lankan islands to the international border, island fishermen are only allowed to stay at sea for 24 hours. The fish they could catch during that period were sold at whatever price onshore. Sometimes information is collected and transmitted to know where there are more fish, as well as how they move during high-speed waves or storms," Fernando was quoted by ANI as saying.

Meanwhile, the Kadal Osai FM 90.4 is gradually making a significant impact on the fishing community across the Pamban Island in Tamil Nadu, which is located between peninsular India and Sri Lanka. While the channel is managed by Gayatri, there are at least 12 part-time fishermen and women employed with the station. The channel airs infotainment and news related to fishing that is deemed crucial for the business to thrive.

