India-Nepal set 'example of robust cooperation' by inaugurating new school building

India and Nepal jointly inaugurated a new school building of Bhimsen Adarsh Higher Secondary School in Nawalpur District of Nepal in a virtual ceremony. The new school building was built with the financial aid of Nepali Rs. 25.83 million from the Indian government, under the Nepal-Bharat Maitri Development Cooperation. Taking to Twitter, the Indian Embassy in Nepal shared the information while adding that it is an 'example of robust cooperation between India and Nepal'.

India-Nepal cooperation in Education sector

Bhimsen Adarsha Higher Secondary School in Nawalpur District of Nepal which was built with funding from India was inaugurated and handed over to Nepal on Monday. The official from the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu, District Coordination Committee, school management committee, local officials along with students and faculty members were present during the virtual ceremony. The school established in 1969 is located in Devchuli area of Nawalpur district. It has classes till 12 standard and out of the total strength of students, about 55% are girls. The new building of the Bhimsen Adarsh Higher Secondary School, which is implemented by DCC, Nawalparasi, has a total of three floors and 16 classrooms. It also has labs, meeting halls, canteen, medical room, administration and staff room along with sanitisation facilities as per the press release.

"The new building of Bhimsen Adarsha Higher Secondary School was built with the Indian government's financial assistance of Nrs 25.83 million, under the Nepal-Bharat Maitri Development Cooperation" read the official press release from the Indian Embassy in Nepal.

"The new school building, implemented under the long-standing High Impact Community Development Projects, earlier known as Small Development Projects, is another example of robust cooperation between India and Nepal in the education sector. It complements the efforts of the Government of Nepal to improve physical infrastructure for learning, particularly in public schools," it further read.

