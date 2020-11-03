India's First Mini Solar Train Flagged-off In Kerala's Veli; Tourism Aspirations High

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the first solar-powered miniature train at the Veli tourist village in the state on Monday. The miniature solar energy-driven train was a part of a series of projects, worth a total of Rs. 60 crores, aimed at improving the tourism facilities of the destination and push it up to international standards. This miniature solar train is the first of its kind in India.

"The eco-friendly solar-powered 2.5 km miniature railway will enable visitors to enjoy the beauty of nature. The Rs 10 crore project is the first of its kind in the country," said Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

The solar-powered miniature train has three bogies which can accommodate about 45 passengers at a time and includes all the features of a fully-equipped rail system. It had a tunnel, station and a ticket office/counter among other things. Speaking further about the solar train, the Kerala CM said that the engine of the train spouts artificial steam and is modelled after the vintage steam locomotive and the train station is also designed in a traditional style. Pinarayi Vijayan further informed, "The surplus energy generated by the system will be routed to the Kerala State Electricity Board's grid."

Read | Congress Slams Vijayan, Says 'He Has No Moral Authority To Continue Remaining In Office'

Miniature train service to start in #Kerala. The proposed project (9Cr) to be implemented at Veli Tourist village in #Trivandrum will be Solar powered comprising of a 2km track. A green initiative & first of its kind in the country. #KeralaLeads #RebuildKerala pic.twitter.com/htlYF1iuri — Kadakampally Surendran (@kadakampalli) September 26, 2018

Read | Kerala Govt Revamps Security Of Secretariat; State Industrial Security Force To Take Over

Read | Kerala CM Congratulates Priyanca Radhakrishnan On Becoming First-ever Indian-origin Minister

Kerala CM dedicates 'Urban Park'

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan dedicated an 'Urban Park' as well as a swimming pool at the eco-friendly Veli tourist village which is located on the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram. He also informed that a tourist facilitation centre, as well as an art cafe, will soon be opened at the village. While speaking about the opening of a convention centre, Vijayan informed that it will include an art gallery, an open-air theatre along with a digital display facility which will be used to feature all the major cultural and tourism centres of Kerala.

Read | Life Mission Scam: MoS MEA Urges Vijayan To Resign As CM's Ex-aide Is Named As Accused

Kerala Tourism Minister Kadakampalluy Surendran attended the event and informed that the tourism sector was allotted an amount of Rs. 120 crore, by the state government, of which Rs. 60 crore were used for the projects developed at the Veli village. He stated that this shows the state government is focused on turning Veli into one of the best tourist destinations with world-class facilities. He further informed that projects worth Rs. 20 crore have been finished while others are underway. Speaking about the 'Urban Park' project, he informed that the park was made at the cost of Rs. 5 crore and the swimming pool for Rs.2.5 crore while adding that in January the tourist facilitation centre will open.

Read | Kerala BJP Alleges Complicity Of CM In Gold Smuggling, Say 'govt Vehicles Helped Culprits'