Hilarious! Tesla Driver Tries To Fill Up His Electric Car At Gas Station; Watch

In a hilarious incident that took place in the United States, an American man was captured looking confused at a fuel station after he failed to find a fuel inlet in his Tesla car (Electric Vehicle). The video shared by comedian Justin Flom shows a man stopping at a fuel station in his car and after filling up his card details is trying to locate a gas inlet in Tesla, which is famous for being an electric car company. Justin Flom shared the 3-minute-long video on Facebook with a caption that read, "he tried to put GAS in his TESLA (LOL emoji)."

The video starts with the man pulling up his Tesla Model 3 at a gas station and then coming out of his car to enter his card details in the machine. The man then pulls out the gas pipe and stretches it to the car's electric inlet, which he thinks is for filling up fuel. After realising that the inlet is not for filling up fuel, he goes back and opens up the trunk of the car. The man looks inside the truck, now frustrated, he goes on to look on the other side of the car and then on the front where the engine is but all in vain. After failing to find the gas inlet, he googles on his phone and the reaction afterward is winning the internet.

'Cute and funny'

The video shared on July 15 has garnered more than 14 million views on Facebook alone. Netizens are going berzerk watching the clip and are sharing hilarious reactions. One user commented, "Million dollar reaction after googling." Another user suggested that he must have rented the car because who on earth would buy a car without knowing what it runs on? Some said that his reaction was cute, while others added that it was funny.

