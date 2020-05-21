Thailand: Malls replace lift buttons with foot pedals to contain coronavirus spread

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, a recently re-opened mall in Thailand has installed foot pedals which have replaced lift buttons. According to reports, the change from buttons to foot pedals was made by the mall keeping in mind the current coronavirus pandemic and also keeping the safety of the shoppers in mind.

Avoiding contact with contaminated surfaces

As per reports, customers at Bangkok’s Seacon Square found out that there were foot pedals in front of and inside the elevators, the customers greatly welcomed the new initiative that allows them to go hands-free when operating the elevator and thus not risk infection.

Thailand on May 17 opened its malls and department stores for the first time since March as a part of its larger plan to relax the coronavirus restrictions. The coronavirus pandemic and the restrictions placed in order to prevent its spread has greatly impacted its tourism and domestic activities. Thailand’s economy has been pushed into recession much sooner than expected.

According to reports, Prote Sosothikul, vice president of Seacon Development, said that the foot pedals that were installed in front of the elevators give the shoppers some peace of mind while they are shopping. He added that one of the easiest ways for ta person to get infected is through contact with a contaminated surface. Thailand has reported 3,034 positive coronavirus positive cases since the pandemic began, 56 people have died due to the coronavirus.

