'The Idea Is Fire': YouTuber Sets Car Worth Rs 2 Crore Ablaze In Protest Against Mercedes

Frustrated by the repeated breaking of his luxury car, a Russian YouTube set his Mercedes ablaze. Mikhail Litvin, who owned the Mercedes-AMG GT 63S worth INR 2.4 crore, had been facing issues with his brand new car. However, after the company officials stopped responding, the YouTuber, in protest, set his car on fire.

As per Motor1.com, Litvin, locally known as Misha, had purchased the car from the official dealership. However, soon after the purchase, his car started breaking down abruptly. He tried to get it fixed and sent it back as for as many as five times. All in all, the car spent more than 40 days in repair, and in one of the services, the turbine was changed with a new one being ordered from Germany, local website VC.ru. reported.

However, after multiple failures at repairing the car, the company officials stopped responding to his calls, It was then that the YouTuber decided to set it on fire, as a form of protest against the company.

'The idea is fire'

A video posted by him on his official YouTube channel shows him setting the Mercedes on fire in the middle of an empty field. "I thought for a long time what to do with my Shark after the conflict with Mercedes ... In my opinion, the idea is FIRE!" he wrote while sharing the video. "I am not happy," he added. In the clip, he could be seen driving his car in the field, following which he takes out the gasoline from his car and uses it to char his black coloured luxury car.

His video has garnered over 11,777,224 times and has racked up some flabbergasted comments from people left amused by his act. "Misha, take her in this state and leave her at the dealer's door. Support," wrote a user. While another added, "What if they had a bad take ?? Would you buy a new car ??" Yet another comment read, " Take her to the dealer again, and tell, Dmitry, she's not coming again, maybe you can do THAT?"

