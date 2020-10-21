Lewis Hamilton Changes His Own Wheel On Motorway When £70K Mercedes EQC Tyre Blows Out

Earlier this week, F1 racer Lewis Hamilton uploaded pictures of himself changing a tyre on a motorway. The British racer, who is used to quick pit stops during his race, shared his experience with his fans on social media, explaining the situation by posting a few photos. Hamilton, 35, was driving his new Mercedes EQC when the wheels blew out.

Lewis Hamilton changes his own tyre after his EQC Mercedes blows its wheel

"We had a tyre blow out on the motorway and had to stop at the station," Hamilton explains. The Mercedes driver added that it took a "minute" to change the wheel, but he was soon back in his new car. "It’s the best not having to refuel," Hamilton added. The new EQC is an electric car, that currently costs £70,000 ($90830.25).

Fans joked about the situation in the comments as Hamilton does not need to change his own tires. "I'm pretty sure you would have been able to drive home with only three tyres," one fan wrote, while most acted surprised. "A minute? What happened to 2.4 seconds?!" wrote another fan, while one asked where the Mercedes crew was when they were needed. One commenter called out people acting surprising, asking them to remember where the 2020 Eifel Grand Prix has come from.

Lewis Hamilton F1 record

On October 11, Lewis Hamilton won the Eifel Grand Prix at the Nurburgring, tying all-time record of 91 Formula One wins with Michael Schumacher. This victory also edges Hamilton closer to his seventh world championship. Schumacher also holds the Wolrd Championship record at seven.

Hamilton is also preparing for his own album, which will be released on Spotify. The six-time World Champion teased his eight tracks during an IG live. In 2018, Hamilton and Christina Aguilera collaborated for the song Pipe.

