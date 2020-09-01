Buddy Gator Spreads Smiles Among People Amid Pandemic; See Cheerful Posts

Buddy Gator, a web comic strip created by a Malaysia based artist Chow Hon Lam is now spreading happiness on the internet. The online comic strip which documents the daily life of a happy go lucky alligator named 'Buddy Gator' has now garnered some plaudits from netizens who have all found it 'cute'. Speaking to a media outlet, Lam, who had previously collaborated with brands like NIKE, REEBOK, Harpercollins and Google said that he wanted to tell people that they should not judge a book by its cover. Elaborating further, he said that gaters are usually conceived to be scary with their long mouth and sharp teeth. However, with his comic, he hoped that people realise that the species can be loving too.

In one of the comic strip, shared recently on Instagram, Buddy Gatorcould be seen interacting with an adorable elephant. In this post, the elephant could be seen asking him about his wellbeing, to which the Buddy Gator says that he was feeling low. The elephant then immediately sprays some water in the air, creating a rainbow to make his friend feel better.

In another adorable yet ‘real’ post, the gator could be seen giving a ride to his friend- koala as they swim through the ocean. Suddenly, the koala asks buddy gator if there was a shark around. To this, the gator casually replies, yes, "His name is Ben and he was on duty to clean the ocean today," he explains.

'The cute little family'

In addition to these joyful posts, there are 46 comic strips, all of which gives a peek into the life of the illustrated character. Not only is the gator spreading cheers but there are his “friends” too. The cute little family includes giant rabbits, sloths, Ninja Turtles, Koalas and elephants who make guest appearances in the strips. His page is a huge hit on the Instagram with people pouring in heartfelt messages for the 'cute little family'

