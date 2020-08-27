Virat Kohli Nearing Fatherhood Update Gives Birth To Comical Lockdown Memes On Twitter

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli recently announced that his wife Anushka Sharma is pregnant and the two are expecting their first child by early next year. The veteran batsman took to his social media accounts on Thursday, August 27 to confirm his fatherhood. While the announcement evoked some congratulatory messages from fans, fellow cricketers and Bollywood celebrities across all social media platforms, apparently, it also invited netizens to post some comical memes in the comments section.

Anushka Sharma pregnant: Virat Kohli breaks internet with an announcement

And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/0BDSogBM1n — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 27, 2020

Also Read | Virat Kohli's Latest Workout Video Shared By RCB On Social Media: Watch

Anushka Sharma pregnant: Hilarious responses to Virat Kohli’s announcement

Here is a look at some of the most hilarious memes posted by Virat Kohli’s fans and followers on his imminent fatherhood announcement.

Finally khun khol gaya tera 😂

Congratulations ❤ pic.twitter.com/XgAY8OyDJe — NO OFFENCE (@Nooffence_7) August 27, 2020

after hardik pandya quick shot, virat kohli fans got some good news pic.twitter.com/5w7hCF7uqM — Awaara (@AwaaraSatyam) August 27, 2020

Alpsankhyak bachhe Taimur se limelight chheenne ki saajish! Desh sahi disha me nahi ja raha hai Modiji.



Btw congratulations both of you. 🎉🥳 — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) August 27, 2020

@karanjohar will be waiting outside your Home till Jan 2021 ...! 🙊 pic.twitter.com/9THUHEHuV7 — D C🧡 (@dcTweets_) August 27, 2020

Also Read | Virat Kohli Staying In THIS Spectacular Dubai Hotel With RCB Teammates; See Photos

Anushka Sharma pregnant: Details into Virat Kohli’s announcement

In the caption of his ‘Anushka Sharma pregnant’ post, Virat Kohli wrote that they are expecting their first child by January 2021. Interestingly, the cricketer is expected to be in Australia at the time due to his commitment as captain of the Indian cricket team. The four-match Test series between India and hosts Australia is scheduled to take place between December 2020 and January 2021. The series is already tipped to be a high-profile one due to the returns of Steve Smith, David Warner as well as in the context of the ongoing inaugural ICC World Test Championship. It will be interesting to see if Virat Kohli stays ‘Down Under’ for the contests or returns back home by the time for the birth of his first child.

Also Read | Virat Kohli Father: Anushka Sharma Becomes Pregnant; Cricket Fans Absolutely Thrilled

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma marriage

Virat Kohli met Anushka Sharma for the first time in 2013. After four years of dating, both of them tied the knot in Venice, Italy in December 2017. The wedding between Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma is regarded as one of the most high-profile associations between cricket and Bollywood in recent years. The two of them have set examples with their professionalism and have continuously shown how to balance their personal and professional lives despite being in the limelight all the time.

IPL 2020: Virat Kohli in RCB

Virat Kohli is currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. He is slated to reprise his role as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain in the much-awaited event. The IPL 2020 season is scheduled to be played between September 19 and November 10 across three UAE venues.

Also Read | Anushka Sharma Pregnant, Virat Kohli Father Announcement; First Baby Arriving In January 2021

Image credits: Virat Kohli Twitter