This Little Girl Thinks Random Objects Are 'hand Sanitiser Station', Watch Adorable Video

Footage of a child growing up in the era of the coronavirus pandemic paints a stark image of the repercussions of the global health crisis on the kids worldwide. In a video now viral, an adorable little toddler is seen assuming that everything around her is a “hand sanitiser”. The video has made the internet both pouring hearts and saddened by the gravity of the tough times we’re living in. While COVID-19 has been a major part of the child’s growing up, her mother posted the clip that appeared initially as a ‘corona generation video’ that circulated on Reddit. The thought stirring footage portrayed her baby walking up to the random things outside on the street, thinking that it’s a hand sanitiser pump. She is also shown acing the sanitisation routine as she learnt rubbing her tiny hands perfectly ahead of entering premises.

“When your first year of life is 2020, everything is a hand sanitizing station” Katie Lightfoot from Texas, mother of the toddler, captioned the now-viral video. In the clip, the baby often attired in pink ensembles, and frocks and baba suits is seen frolicking around the power outlets, mailboxes, and anything that minutely appears like a pump to sanitize her hands. As a Redditor described, the baby was lurking in "prime dog peeing spots”, adorably searching for a nozzle at random stations to get some sanitiser.

The child is conditioned to exercise health hygiene as she may have routinely watched elders sanitising their hands every then now amid the ongoing pandemic. The baby frantically searches for sanitiser stations’ pump on lamps, power boxes, plugs, even standing in front of differently coloured bricks, as she giggles in a cute manner, melting hearts, simultaneously worrying that a major portion of kids’ growing up was all about coronavirus pandemic and the efforts to keep oneself safe from the respiratory disease that has claimed close to 2 million lives.

Internet hearts 'adorable child'

Internet hearted the footage at the reaction of the adorable child, many others, however, turned critical about the challenging times. "My 18-month-old has never met another baby," one user commented. "It makes me sad sometimes that he's missing out on making friends and I hope he doesn't end up behind socially". Another added, saying, "Mine were playing doctors last week: I need to put a stick up your nose". One other commented, "If you don't laugh you cry". It's so true but, on a positive note, our kids are learning safety measures.”

